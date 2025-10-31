Princess Beatrice's name tag error amid Andrew drama

Earlier this week, Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, headed to Saudi Arabia for the Future Investment Initiative. The royal was seen at the event, which aims to bring together global leaders, innovators and investors in order to solve global issues, when a picture of her was shared by fellow attendee Sunil Sharma. "From Riyadh with Royalty. Honoured to meet HRH Princess Beatrice," he said in a caption as he posed with the British royal at the swanky event.

However, some eagle-eyed royal watchers noted that there was an issue with the name tag that the royal was wearing. The name tag identified her as "H.R.H. Princess Beatrice of York", and while the royal does indeed still carry the Her Royal Highness name, she hasn't been known as a York since she married her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in 2020.

Before her marriage, Beatrice was known as Princess Beatrice of York, but she is now officially Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as noted on the royal family's official website. This styling is the same for her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, who has been known as Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank, since her 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

Beatrice's father's title

Beatrice's appearance at the conference came in the wake of her father, Andrew, giving up his Duke of York title following his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged closeness with an alleged Chinese spy. Beatrice and Eugenie haven't been affected by Andrew's loss of his title, as both Andrew and the King are thought to want to ensure they would retain them.

There have been further developments in the story, as on Thursday, it was announced that the monarch had started proceedings in order to strip his younger brother of his styles, titles and honours, with the royal now being known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, adopting the family's surname. The statement also confirmed that the royal would be forced out of Royal Lodge, with Andrew set to move to Sandringham.

There had been calls for Andrew to lose his titles earlier, but the developments required legal and constitutional expertise and support from the wider family to bring about. The King initiated the process, and Andrew did not object, it is understood. The Government was consulted and made it clear it supports the decision as constitutionally proper. The Prince of Wales is also understood to be supportive of the King's decision, as is the wider royal family.

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash says: "This is the move that many had called for and the King had to act decisively in response, however difficult it may have been for him as a brother. It's a marked change from Andrew's statement announcing he would no longer use his Duke of York title, in which he suggested it was his decision to do so.

© Getty Andrew has now lost all of his royal titles

"The Palace had to get it right this time to restore public confidence and they have done so. The King has made clear that he is calling the shots. He's condemned his brother's 'serious lapses of judgement' and crucially, said publicly that his and the Queen's sympathies have been and remain with the victims and survivors of abuse.

"It may have taken longer than the public would have liked – there have been difficult legal and constitutional issues to consider – but the royal family will be hoping this draws a line under the latest slew of damaging headlines so they can focus on their work and the future."