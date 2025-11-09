Exclusive: Lady Louise Windsor pictured parading in military uniform for first time alongside boyfriend Felix da Silva-Clamp

Lady Louise Winsdor has been pictured parading in military uniform during the St Andrews Regiments' Day Parade as part of her role with the St Andrews University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC). The only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who celebrated her 22nd birthday on Saturday, was photographed in full camouflage as she marched alongside her fellow cadets, including her rumoured boyfriend Felix da Silva-Clamp. Taking her duties incredibly seriously, Lady Louise was the picture of concentration in her belted army jacket and beret, wearing a poppy pinned to her breast pocket, highlighting the serious nature of her commitment during the national period of Remembrance.

The UOTC is an Army Reserve unit for university students, which provides military experience and leadership training without committing participants to professional service. Currently in the fourth and final year of her English degree at St Andrews University in Scotland, the young royal holds the rank of Officer Cadet in the Army Reserve and fits her training around her studies.

Lady Louise and Felix were taking part in the St Andrews Regiments' Day Parade, which sees military regiments gather at Holy Trinity Church in the town centre. Following the service, the participating regiments parade through the town of St Andrews, culminating at the War Memorial, where a laying of wreaths ceremony takes place. A source told HELLO!: "It was a very sombre affair. Lady Louise's serious demeanour reflects the sombre nature of the procession. She was incredibly committed and professional throughout." The eyewitness noted that Lady Louise didn't break rank once, and there was no interaction with fellow student Felix.

Lady Louise's rumoured boyfriend Felix was also pictured taking part in the parade. They first met at St Andrews University, where both are currently studying. This is the first time Lady Louise has been pictured taking part in the annual event. She wasn't present for the Remembrance celebrations last year.

As part of her time in the St Andrews University Officers' Training Corps, she has undergone basic weapons training, leadership lessons and a course in navigating tough terrain under pressure. Lady Louise juggles her UOTC commitment with a busy life on campus. She has appeared in several student theatre productions and appears to lead an active social life alongside her four-year course. According to St Andrews' student newspaper, she played a "powerful and cynical witch" Nilvana in a play called Dragon Theatre in January 2024.

Lady Louise's military ambitions

Lady Louise previously expressed an interest in joining the military once she leaves university. She wrote on her LinkedIn page: "I am interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy, or law." Given that she is not a working royal, the student is not expected to carry out full-time royal duties once her education is complete.

Her mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh, stated in a 2020 interview that she had deliberately chosen not to grant Louise or her brother James, Earl of Wessex, 17, titles at birth. Sophie previously explained to The Sunday Times: "We try to bring [our children] up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it’s highly unlikely."

Should Lady Louise enlist in the Army after her studies, the young royal will be following in the footsteps of her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In 1945, the late monarch became the first female royal to officially enrol in the military when she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS).

While other female royals, including Princess Anne and the Princess of Wales, hold military titles, these are honorary and neither has served in the military. Lady Louise's father, the Duke of Edinburgh, also briefly began training with the Royal Marines before pursuing other service roles.

Special weekend for the royal

The photographs were taken the day after Lady Louise Windsor marked her 22nd birthday. It is not known how Lady Louise Windsor celebrated the landmark occasion, but she was no doubt in the company of Felix, who has been a regular alongside the royal at various events, including university productions.

Lady Louise wasn't present alongside her parents at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night. Her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, put in an appearance alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, and 12-year-old Prince George, who made his grand debut at the commemorative concert honouring fallen servicemen.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie also attended the Remembrance Service on Sunday, watching as some 10,000 armed forces veterans took part in the annual Royal British Legion's March Past, marking 80 years since the conflict ended in 1945. Others who participated in the march-past included bereaved children and military cadets.

She will now no doubt celebrate her special day in private. Lady Louise has grown up largely out of the public spotlight, only attending major events alongside her parents, including the King's coronation, Trooping the Colour and the annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.