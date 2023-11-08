Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Louise Windsor's best moments with Prince Harry, Prince William and more royal relatives

Subscribe

Subscribe

Lady Louise Windsor's best family moments with her royal cousins

Happy Birthday to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter!

Lady Louise Windsor's best family moments with her royal cousins
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon
Share this:

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, celebrated her 20th birthday on Wednesday.

The young royal, who is the King's niece, is currently studying English at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

Despite their difference in age, Lady Louise has always enjoyed a close relationship with her older cousins and younger second cousins.

While Lady Louise and her younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex have grown up out of the public eye and are not expected to carry out royal duties in future, they have joined their family at some major royal events over the years.

Lady Louise has also had starring roles at the weddings of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Take a look at some of the sweetest photos of Lady Louise and her royal relatives.

Altogether

The Queen with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren (back row, left to right) Lady Louise Windsor Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Prince Edward, (middle row, left to right) Lena Elizabeth Tindall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips, Prince Louis, and (front row, left to right) Mia Grace Tindall holding Lucas Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II and Savannah Phillips© Shutterstock

This is one of the last public images of the late Queen Elizabeth II with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

Lady Louise has always travelled with her parents for the royal family's annual summer break in Balmoral. 

And no doubt she helps to keep a close eye on the youngest royals during their get-togethers.

The Edinburghs

Lady Louise laughing alongside her dad Prince Edward© Shutterstock

Lady Louise and James have joined their parents on their public engagements in the past, and we love how this photograph shows the closeness between them and their parents. 

While Lady Louise shares her mother's love of sport, it seems she also has a similar sense of humour to her father, judging by their giggles!

Girl talk

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with Lady Louise Windsor as they attend the Easter Sunday Service at St George's Chapel in 2016 © Getty

Lady Louise has often joined her cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, on the walk to the Easter Sunday church service. 

We love the coordinating trench coats and we can't help but wonder what they're all chatting about!

Royal bridesmaid

Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Harry waving following Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton© Getty

When Prince William married Kate Middleton on 29 April 2011, Lady Louise was among their bridesmaids. 

And after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the then eight-year-old shared a carriage with cousin Harry. 

Mum and daughter

Louise and mum Sophie have a lovely relationship, pictured together in 2019© Getty

Lady Louise shares a lovely bond with her mother, Sophie, and it's clear from way that the Duchess speaks about her daughter.

In an interview with the Times in 2020, the then Countess of Wessex spoke about her Lady Louise's education, saying: "She's working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever!"

Lady Louise's GCSE and A-Level results were not made public but but standard entry requirements to St Andrews are AAA. 

A royal role model

Lady Louise Windsor teaching Savannah and Isla Phillips how to drive a Carriage in Windsor Castle in 2018© Shutterstock

Like her late grandfather, Prince Philip, Lady Louise is a talented carriage driver. 

Here she is teaching her second cousins, Savannah and Isla Phillips, during a ride around Windsor. 

With granny

Lady Louise with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at the Windsor Horse Show© Getty

Lady Louise is the youngest granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II. 

The pair shared a love for equestrian sports and Sophie once revealed the incredible moment that Lady Louise realised who her grandmother was. 

In a 2016 interview with the BBC's Louise Minchin, she was asked by the presenter if her children had started to acknowledge that their granny is a highly important public figure.

"It happened a little while ago," said Sophie laughing. "Well for Louise, actually, it was much more of a shock to the system. It was only when she was coming home from school and saying, 'Mummy, people keep on telling me that grandma is the Queen.'

"And I asked her, 'Yes, how does that make you feel? And she said, 'I don't understand.'"

Sophie added: "I don't think she had grasped that perhaps there was only one Queen."

The Waleses

Lady Louise looking happy as Prince William joins her and her family at the Commonwealth Games© Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales are close to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and here they are pictured at the Commonwealth Youth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Princess Charlotte

Lady Louise smiling at Kate and Princess Charlotte at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022© Getty

Lady Louise took Charlotte under her wing when she was a special attendant at Eugenie's wedding, and cameras captured this warm greeting between the pair at the Commonwealth Games. 

A royal play date

Lady Louise Windsor playing with Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips at the Royal Windsor Horse show in 2015© Getty

Lady Louise having fun with Savannah and Isla at the Royal Windsor Horse show in 2015. 

Sweet cousin moment

Lady Louise Windsor playing with Isla Phillips © Getty

How cute is this snap of Lady Louise and a little Isla running together in 2015? 

Isla, who is the daughter of Peter Phillips and his former wife, Autumn, turns 12 next March! 

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more