Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne dazzles in favourite tiara for 2nd banquet during German State Visit – best pictures
Subscribe
Princess Anne dazzles in favourite tiara for 2nd banquet during German State Visit – best pictures

Princess Anne dazzles in favourite tiara for 2nd banquet during German State Visit – best pictures

The Princess Royal, alongside her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, hosted a banquet at the Guildhall for the second day of the German state visit

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 4: (left to right) Princess Anne, Princess Royal, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Lady Mayor of London Dame Susan Langley during a banquet at the Guildhall on day two of his state visit to the UK on December 4, 2025 in London, England. The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, accompanied by Ms. Elke BÃ¼denbender, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The visit is the first from Germany in 27 years and will be marked with ceremonial visits, an address to the UK parliament and a banquet. (Photo by Jeff Moore - Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
10 minutes ago
Share this:

Two nights in a row, the Princess Royal has been the image of classical regal elegance for a state banquet. While she looked fabulous alongside the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh on Wednesday, 3 December, she was just as radiant the very next day.

On Thursday, Princess Anne, accompanied by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, hosted a banquet at the Guildhall in London, also as part of the German State Visit, with the President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender both dressed impeccably for the occasion.

Scroll down to take a look at the very best pictures from the banquets, including the Princess Royal's second tiara moment this week and a glimpse at the scale of the dinner…

1/5

04 December 2025, Great Britain, London: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (3rd from left) and his wife Elke BÃ¼denbender (2nd from right) are greeted by Princess Anne (l) and Sir Tim Laurence (r), as well as Susan Langley (3rd from right) and Gary Langley (2nd from left) at a dinner in honor of the German President and his wife, given by the Lord Mayor of London Susan Langley at the Guildhall. Susan Langley is the 697th Lord Mayor of the City of London, the third woman to hold the office and the first to hold the title of Lady Mayor. President Steinmeier and his wife are on a three-day state visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa (Photo by Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images)© dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Before sitting for the dinner, Princess Anne,;the German President; his wife; Susan Langley, Lord Mayor of the City of London; her husband, Gary Langley, and Sir Timothy Laurence posed for some photographs.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

2/5

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 4: The Princess Royal gestures towards the Lady Mayor of London Dame Susan Langley and the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender, as the president arrives at the Guildhall for a banquet on day two of their state visit to the UK on December 4, 2025 in London, England. (Photo Jeff Moore - Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The Princess Royal's shimmering floor-length black gown, adorned with dazzling embellishments, was layered under a black fluffy coat. However, as she turned around, she revealed the beautiful black and white threaded pattern on her jacket.

A slightly abstract design, it seemed to resemble two tulips threading through one black diamond and one white diamond.

3/5

04 December 2025, Great Britain, London: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (3rd from left) and his wife Elke BÃ¼denbender (2nd from right) sit next to Gary Langley (l-r), Princess Anne, Susan Langley and Sir Tim Laurence at a dinner in honor of the German President and his wife, given by the Lord Mayor of London ("Lady Mayor") Susan Langley at the Guildhall. Susan Langley is the 697th Lord Mayor of the City of London, the third woman to hold the office and the first to hold the title of Lady Mayor. President Steinmeier and his wife are on a three-day state visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa (Photo by Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images)© dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

One high-angle shot revealed the sheer scale of the banquet. Princess Anne may have been the only royal in attendance but that didn't mean it was any less of a lavish affair!

4/5

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 4: (left to right) Princess Anne, Princess Royal and the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a banquet at the Guildhall on day two of his state visit to the UK on December 4, 2025 in London, England. The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, accompanied by Ms. Elke BÃ¼denbender, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The visit is the first from Germany in 27 years and will be marked with ceremonial visits, an address to the UK parliament and a banquet. (Photo by Jeff Moore - Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The Princess Royal, who was seated next to the German President at the banquet, opted for her favourite piece for the occasion, the Festoon Tiara, marking her second tiara moment of the week as she brought out the Aquamarine Pineflower Tiara on Wednesday.

After debuting it in her 23rd birthday portrait, captured by Patrick Lichfield in 1973, the diamond diadem has become one of the Princess Royal's most-loved pieces in her expansive jewellery collection.

5/5

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 4: Princess Anne, Princess Royal and the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) during a banquet at the Guildhall on day two of his state visit to the UK on December 4, 2025 in London, England. The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, accompanied by Ms. Elke BÃ¼denbender, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The visit is the first from Germany in 27 years and will be marked with ceremonial visits, an address to the UK parliament and a banquet. (Photo by Jeff Moore - Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The tiara was first given to Princess Anne in May 1973, only a couple of months before her 23rd birthday, when she launched the 'World Unicorn' tanker on behalf of the World Wide Shipping Group.

She wore it to another state banquet held in the Guildhall eight years ago, for the visit of the King and Queen of Spain.

The Princess Royal has also worn it to other state banquets, including the one held for the state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, in July 2025. 

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More