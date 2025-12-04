Princess Anne dazzles in favourite tiara for 2nd banquet during German State Visit – best pictures

Two nights in a row, the Princess Royal has been the image of classical regal elegance for a state banquet. While she looked fabulous alongside the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh on Wednesday, 3 December, she was just as radiant the very next day.

On Thursday, Princess Anne, accompanied by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, hosted a banquet at the Guildhall in London, also as part of the German State Visit, with the President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender both dressed impeccably for the occasion.

Scroll down to take a look at the very best pictures from the banquets, including the Princess Royal's second tiara moment this week and a glimpse at the scale of the dinner…

1/ 5 © dpa/picture alliance via Getty I Before sitting for the dinner, Princess Anne,;the German President; his wife; Susan Langley, Lord Mayor of the City of London; her husband, Gary Langley, and Sir Timothy Laurence posed for some photographs.

2/ 5 © Getty Images The Princess Royal's shimmering floor-length black gown, adorned with dazzling embellishments, was layered under a black fluffy coat. However, as she turned around, she revealed the beautiful black and white threaded pattern on her jacket. A slightly abstract design, it seemed to resemble two tulips threading through one black diamond and one white diamond.

3/ 5 © dpa/picture alliance via Getty I One high-angle shot revealed the sheer scale of the banquet. Princess Anne may have been the only royal in attendance but that didn't mean it was any less of a lavish affair!

4/ 5 © Getty Images The Princess Royal, who was seated next to the German President at the banquet, opted for her favourite piece for the occasion, the Festoon Tiara, marking her second tiara moment of the week as she brought out the Aquamarine Pineflower Tiara on Wednesday. After debuting it in her 23rd birthday portrait, captured by Patrick Lichfield in 1973, the diamond diadem has become one of the Princess Royal's most-loved pieces in her expansive jewellery collection.