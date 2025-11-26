Royal news LIVE: Duchess Sophie to step out in Oxford as Prince Edward returns home

- Prince William to attend the Tusk Trust Awards at the Savoy.
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece made a glamorous appearance at the unveiling of the Claridge's Christmas Tree at Claridge's Hotel last night, stunning in a gorgeous metallic silver gown, accessorising with a necklace and pair of earrings from Tiffany & Co.
Prince William will attend the Tusk Trust Awards at the Savoy, and hand out awards, while the Duchess of Edinburgh will be out in Oxford visiting Windale Community Hub, RAW Workshop and Ronald McDonald House.
Meanwhile, Princess Anne will open the 'Engine as a Weapon' 2025 Conference in Portsmouth, and later will attend the Annual General Meeting and Discussion Dinner at The Institution of Civil Engineers in London.
