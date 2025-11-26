Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal news LIVE: Duchess Sophie to step out in Oxford as Prince Edward returns home
19m ago

Stay tuned with all the latest royal updates from Wednesday, 26 November, including Prince William's appearance at the Savoy for the Tusk Trust Awards

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh grinning in blue printed dress© Getty
HELLO!
Updated: 19 minutes ago
19m ago

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece appears at Claridge's

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece made a glamorous appearance at the unveiling of the Claridge's Christmas Tree at Claridge's Hotel last night, stunning in a gorgeous metallic silver gown, accessorising with a necklace and pair of earrings from Tiffany & Co.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark attends the unveiling of the Burberry and Claridge's 2025 Christmas Tree at Claridge's Hotel on November 25, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur
48m ago

Princess Charlotte's 'wonderful moment' that made a royal supplier 'proud'

In case you missed it, HELLO! spoke exclusively to Sophie Mirman, the creator of the royally beloved childrenswear brand, Trotters, about her history working for the royal family and how a royal love for her designs has been passed down to the Wales children. Read the full story here.

1h ago

Good morning, royal watchers!

Happy Wednesday, royal watchers! It's a busy day in the British royal calendar today, with Prince William, Duchess Sophie and the Princess Royal all set for solo engagement across the day. 

Prince William will attend the Tusk Trust Awards at the Savoy, and hand out awards, while the Duchess of Edinburgh will be out in Oxford visiting Windale Community Hub, RAW Workshop and Ronald McDonald House.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne will open the 'Engine as a Weapon' 2025 Conference in Portsmouth, and later will attend the Annual General Meeting and Discussion Dinner at The Institution of Civil Engineers in London.

Stay tuned to keep up with the latest updates from the royal family!

