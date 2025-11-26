Royal news LIVE: Duchess Sophie to step out in Oxford as Prince Edward returns home

Happy Wednesday, royal watchers! It's a busy day in the British royal calendar today, with Prince William, Duchess Sophie and the Princess Royal all set for solo engagement across the day.

Prince William will attend the Tusk Trust Awards at the Savoy, and hand out awards, while the Duchess of Edinburgh will be out in Oxford visiting Windale Community Hub, RAW Workshop and Ronald McDonald House.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne will open the 'Engine as a Weapon' 2025 Conference in Portsmouth, and later will attend the Annual General Meeting and Discussion Dinner at The Institution of Civil Engineers in London.

Stay tuned to keep up with the latest updates from the royal family!