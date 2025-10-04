Prince Louis' most mischievous moments - and more royal kids throwing temper tantrums

From tears to stomping to pulling faces, royal children are just like normal kids when it comes to being bored or getting upset when out and about. With cameras watching their every move, it's becoming harder and harder for royal children to get away with misbehaving. Recent incidents more often than not seem to feature the characterful Prince Louis, who is younger than his siblings and perhaps less conscious of propriety, but there are plenty of occasions over the years where other royal children have acted out for one reason or another. Join HELLO! as we look back at some mischievous moments from royal youngsters…
Prince Louis
The youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales is known for his amusing expressions and animated facial features when out in public, but there have been times when his antics have gone a step too far. During the late Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations, a four-year-old Louis became overexcited at the sight of the parade and pulled various faces, including sticking his tongue out at his mother, which prompted a stern expression from her. He even put his hand over her mouth, which prompted Mike Tindall, seated one row behind Prince Louis and Princess Kate, to give Louis a sign that he was watching him.
Louis also made faces at the 70 military planes that flew over Buckingham Palace, which drew a quiet word from mum Princess Kate, while his great-grandmother's gaze remained firmly fixed on the celebrations.
Princess Beatrice
While Princess Beatrice of York is now a mother in her own right and has long since left the world of temper tantrums behind, there was a time when she was something of a mischief maker. Another balcony moment saw the young princess dance around and play with mother Sarah Ferguson's gloves during a Battle of Britain 50th anniversary parade. Cameras even caught the moment when a six-year-old Prince Harry put his hand over Princess Beatrice's mouth.
30 years later, Prince Harry's motion was repeated by none other than Princess Anne's granddaughter, Savannah Phillips, who covered Prince George's mouth during Trooping the Colour in 2018. She also made a shushing noise at the young prince, who had been chattering with excitement at the flypast.
Princess Charlotte
While she is known for being the very model of good behaviour now, Princess Charlotte experienced the terrible twos just like everyone else. During a visit to Germany in 2017, the little princess accompanied her mother, father and elder brother onto a plane, but appeared to refuse to board, stamping her feet and making a fuss before mum Kate spoke a few words to her and scooped her up, which had the desired effect of calming Charlotte down.
A few years later, she drew gasps and laughs from the crowd at the 2019 King's Cup regatta when she stuck her tongue out instead of waving, prompting Princess Kate to stop her daughter, but she soon saw the funny side and laughed along with everyone.
Prince Harry
If you were wondering where Princess Charlotte gets her antics from, look no further than her uncle, Prince Harry. Over the years, the young prince had more than his fair share of tongue-protruding moments. One in particular has gone down in royal folklore when, in 1987, accompanying his mother, Princess Diana, a young Prince Harry became incensed by camera flashes from the paparazzi, and stuck his tongue out at them, making angry faces. Princess Diana had to pull him gently away from the window. He repeated the trend in 1988, making a face at the car window during a visit to the hospital to visit his cousin, Princess Beatrice, shortly after her birth.
Grace van Cutsem
The wedding of Princess Kate and Prince William might be a day that is remembered with joy by most, but there was one bridesmaid present who was not having such a good time. Photographs from the day depict a joyous newlywed couple, but bridesmaid Grace van Cutsem, the daughter of Prince William's close friend Hugh, had her hands over her ears against the noise of the crowd and appeared thoroughly bored with the whole affair.
Mia and Lena Tindall
With a rugby player for a father, it perhaps is no surprise that his children are equally boisterous. In a typical sibling disagreement, cameras caught the moment when Mia and Lena appeared to scrap at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Dad Mike had to intervene to stop any escalation between Princess Anne's grandchildren.
Princess Leonore of Sweden
It's a hard life being a princess, even more so when you're forced to attend long events. Unsurprisingly, young Princess Leonore threw a hissy fit at the christening of her little sister Princess Adrienne, throwing herself on the floor of the church and kicking her legs in the air. Her mother, Princess Madeleine, had her arms occupied with Princess Adrienne so settled for giving her daughter a stern look.
Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway
It seems even royal children are not exempt from pop culture, as a then-11-year-old Prince Sverre Magnus couldn't resist doing a 'dab', a dance move popular among children at the time which involves bending the head towards the elbow and sticking the arms out. Prince Sverre Magnus did not seem put off by the formality of the moment, alongside other senior royals on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Oslo during celebrations of his grandparents, King Harald and Queen Sonja's 80th birthdays. It earned him a spot as a fan favourite, although his parents may not have been quite so impressed.
