Prince Louis' most mischievous moments - and more royal kids throwing temper tantrums

Prince Louis

© Getty Prince Louis in trouble

The youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales is known for his amusing expressions and animated facial features when out in public, but there have been times when his antics have gone a step too far. During the late Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations, a four-year-old Louis became overexcited at the sight of the parade and pulled various faces, including sticking his tongue out at his mother, which prompted a stern expression from her. He even put his hand over her mouth, which prompted Mike Tindall, seated one row behind Prince Louis and Princess Kate, to give Louis a sign that he was watching him.

© Getty I'm watching you!

Louis also made faces at the 70 military planes that flew over Buckingham Palace, which drew a quiet word from mum Princess Kate, while his great-grandmother's gaze remained firmly fixed on the celebrations.