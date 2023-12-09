Princess Kate's reaction to Louis and Charlotte's cheeky antics at Christmas concert is priceless

Prince Louis stole the show at her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year and on Friday his cheeky public antics didn't disappoint at Princess Kate's annual Christmas carol concert.

The five-year-old was caught in yet another hilarious moment when he was spotted blowing out his eight-year-old sister Princess Charlotte's candle at the festive service held at Westminster Abbey - and his mother had the best reaction.

© CHRIS JACKSON The little Prince had his sister giggling after blowing out her candle

In the image, Charlotte could be seen giggling at her younger brother whilst the Princess of Wales was watching the scene from behind her two children and pulling a face parents know all too well.

Louis' antics didn't stop there. As well as going for his sister's candle, it appeared he then also turned toward his dad, Prince William in pursuit of his candle.

However, the Prince of Wales was safely guarded with his hand and it appeared to remain alight despite Louis' efforts. Meanwhile, Kate beamed at her youngest.

Prince George who was next to his brother protected his candle with what appeared to be his order of service and had his eyes fixed on his brother.

The night was a success for the Princess of Wales who has been hosting her carol concerts since 2021.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were not in attendance but Kate was joined by a long list of royal family members including; The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, and Lady Sarah Chatto who all came out to support her.

© Chris Jackson Zara stepped out in support of the Princess and was accompanied by her brother Peter Phillips and nieces Savannah and Isla Phillips

Other attendees of the service were nominated by Lord-Lieutenants across the nation and charities associated with the royal family and were recognised for their work to support children and families.

The service opened with Once In Royal David’s City, and the congregation also heard a duet by Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert who performed The Christmas Song, made famous by Nat King Cole.

© Samir Hussein Princess Beatrice stepped out with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Christopher Woolf

Then, William read the passage from the Gospel according to Luke that describes how Joseph and Mary travelled to Bethlehem to be registered and the birth of Jesus.

Kate is incredibly dedicated to her festive concert. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace told HELLO! ahead of the big day: "The Princess has been working hard behind the scenes to make sure this year’s Carol Service will be a moment to thank all those who work so hard to support babies, young children, and families in our communities across the UK.

"Since launching her Shaping Us campaign in February she’s been shining a light on just how important the first five years are in a baby’s life.

"This year’s carol service will be a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings, and she can’t wait to welcome guests to the Abbey."