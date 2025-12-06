Jessie J reveals Princess Kate's 4-word response when she asked for a hug

The Princess of Wales and Jessie J had an emotional moment at last month's Royal Variety Performance when the pair were seen sharing an embrace.

Jessie has previously explained that she and the royal had shared a hug due to their shared experience of battling cancer. Kate revealed that she been diagnosed with an undisclosed version of the illness last year in an emotional video; the royal is now in remission.

Meanwhile, Jessie, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, faced her own cancer surgery in June with a mastectomy for breast cancer. She later revealed she was due to undergo a second operation and had to postpone her autumn tour.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday, presenter Maggie Rulli asked the Domino singer about the encounter and the words that they shared.

In response, Jessie replied: "She just said, 'Thank you, I know you've gone through a tough time.' I said, 'I know you have too.' I just said, 'I want to acknowledge that, mum to mum, cancer survivor to cancer survivor. I see you, and I feel you. Can I give you a hug?'"

Revealing the royal's four-word response, Jessie continued: "She said, 'Of course you can'." The singer added: "I'm grateful she received it in the way it was meant."

The pair's shared embrace was a small break from tradition. Although royals have been more open about sharing hugs in recent years, usually one usually this wasn't the done thing. The rule has been relaxed with the current generation of royals, with the likes of Prince William or Prince Harry seen sharing embraces with members of the public.

Jessie's cancer journey

Jessie first revealed her cancer diagnosis in June after she was forced to cancel a slew of shows to undergo a surgery. "Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early'. It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive tits and more music."

After her first operation, Jessie said that she is "missing being an active mum". She added in an Instagram story: "But it's been nice to slow down and Sky is having a blast with Nanny and Grandad. It's still uncomfortable / a little painful but I can handle that. I'm doing my exercises and taking all the healthy things. I have been trying to eat super clean."

Speaking about her decision to share her diagnosis, Jessie continued: "I just wanted to be open and share it. One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard.

"I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I'm an open book. "It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse - that's the bit that kills me."

The London-born artist has battled with ill health throughout her life, having been diagnosed with a heart condition aged eight, suffering a minor stroke aged 18 and having briefly gone deaf in 2020, due to Ménière's disease.