Prince Louis's gap-toothed grin wins over royal fans in unseen portrait

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their Christmas card, and while we loved all the matching outfits going on in the image, it was Prince Louis' grin that stole the show.

The young royal is going through the stage of his life when he loses his baby teeth, and while grinning for the photo, his front two teeth were seen to be missing. In the snap, Louis could be seen sitting in his father's lap, who wore a matching outfit. The pair were also wearing the same hues as Princess Charlotte, who was seen embracing her father.

The image was taken around the same time as portraits were shot for Louis' seventh birthday, on 23 April. In the photos, taken by Josh Shinner, who has photographed the family for years, Louis was posing on a tree stump in the middle of a bluebell wood in Norfolk.

The seven-year-old wore the same outfit as he did in the Christmas photo and his gap-toothed smile was prominently displayed when he beamed at the camera.

© Josh Shinner Louis flashed his gap-toothed smile

A separate video released at the time featured Louis grinning as he stood on a tree stump before jumping off and peering down at the camera in a close-up. The prince was heard saying: "I can jump down from here," as he pointed off-camera.

Christmas card

In this year's Christmas card, which was again taken by Josh Shinner, the Wales family coordinated in green hues, with Kate sporting a khaki knit over a ruffled blouse and a checked skirt. Meanwhile, George was seen grinning with his hands on his knees, as his mother placed one arm around her eldest son. The youngster sported a white checked shirt, jeans, a brown gilet and a friendship bracelet on his wrist.

In contrast, last year the couple chose a poignant animated card, with the image taken from the emotive video Kate released to announce the end of her cancer treatment. The snap showed William and Kate sitting on a hay bale with their three children in the Norfolk countryside.

Other royals have also been releasing their cards, including William's father, King Charles. The monarch was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla, and the pair chose to share an image from their 20th wedding anniversary, which took place in Rome.

In the image taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, Camilla is wearing a white and beige coat dress by Anna Valentine and a lily of the valley brooch, while the King is dressed in a blue pinstripe suit with a grey tie and a silk handkerchief in his chest pocket.

© Aaron Chown/PA Wire The King and Queen have also issued their card

The photograph was framed inside the card by a dark red border, with the printed message in a matching colour on the opposite side, reading: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."