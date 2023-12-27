Did Prince Louis just wear his brother Prince George's tartan trousers? Royal fans think so

Prince Louis stole the limelight on Christmas Day as he stepped out to attend the annual church service in Sandringham alongside key members of the royal family.

And whilst his sweet antics with cousin Mia Tindall captured the hearts of the nation, Prince Louis's festive outfit was the real star of the show.

© Mark Cuthbert Prince Louis and Mia Tindall had a blast as they stepped out in Sandringham

For the special occasion, the five-year-old royal rocked a pair of sensational navy and forest green tartan trousers.

A far cry from his Christmas Day 2022 crimson shorts, Prince Louis's splendid trousers coordinated beautifully with his mother Princess Kate's cobalt blue coat dress.

© Getty Images The royal looked so grown up in his tartan trousers

Reacting to festive family photos, royal fans were quick to comment on Prince Louis's plaid trousers, which many believed could have been a hand-me-down from his brother Prince George.

Prince George, 10, wore an identical pair in an early 2020 portrait alongside the late Queen Elizabeth II, his father Prince William and the then-Prince Charles.

© Getty Images Prince Louis wore shorts on Christmas Day in 2022

On Twitter, one royal fan commented: "Love that Prince Louis wore the tartan trousers from Prince George," while another agreed, adding: "Yes! Love the Wales children in hand me downs. So real."

The Princess of Wales has been known to recycle her wardrobe, so there's every chance that Prince Louis's cheery trousers once belonged to Prince George.

© Getty Images Princes George and Louis frequently twin in matching outfits

After attending the service at St Mary Magdalene Church, cameras picked up a rather sweet moment between Kate, 41, and her youngest child, Louis.

As the King and Queen emerged from the church with the Waleses in tow, the Princess, dressed in a blue Alexander McQueen coat, briefly spoke to Prince Louis. She proceeded to gently guide her youngest towards the exit, all whilst holding his hand and stroking his hair.

Watch the heartwarming mother-son moment in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Kate's sweet moment with Prince Louis

Louis, who is in Year One at Lambrook school in Berkshire, has joined his parents and older siblings at a number of major royal events this year, including King Charles's coronation, Trooping the Colour, his mother's Christmas carol concert and his first ever public engagement with the Scouts in May.

Much to the delight of royal fans, Louis stole the show at his mother's annual carol concert. During the festive occasion, the royal youngster cheekily blew out his sister Princess Charlotte's candle - a move which prompted Kate to laugh.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Louis cheekily blew out his sister's candle

Kate's third carol service was held in honour of all those who work to support babies, young children and families in communities across the UK and a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings.

© Getty Images William and Kate were joined by George, Charlotte and Louis at the carol concert

Guests attending the service were nominated by Lord-Lieutenants across the nation and charities associated with the royal family and were recognised for their work to support children and families.