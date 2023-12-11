Princess Kate stars in new video with all three children for cause close to heart - and Princess Charlotte loves 'organising things'

Kensington Palace has released a candid behind-the-scenes video of Princess Kate volunteering at her local baby bank in November alongside her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the touching video, filmed by Will Warr, Kate, George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, can be seen carrying large cardboard boxes filled with an array of books and toys.

Kate, 41, could be heard telling her children: "Here there are lots of people who give up their time and there's lots of volunteers who come and help out. And so you're the volunteers for this evening."

The royal kids proceeded to hand-pick an assortment of donations for children of a similar age. They also packed gift bags as part of the Christmas Pyjama appeal.

In one particularly heartwarming segment, Princess Charlotte could be seen excitedly gushing over a baby grow emblazoned with red dragons, before exclaiming: "This is Welsh!"

© Will Warr Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte volunteer at their local baby bank

Kate went on to say: "You can see how rewarding this kind of work is, knowing that you're helping out others."

Lauren from the baby bank exclusively told us: "It's the second time that the Princess of Wales has visited us this year. She came I think it was April time previous to that… And she mentioned then that she would like to come back and bring the kids.

"They were really excited to help out, which was lovely… Charlotte seems to quite like organising things and was very keen to do some bags for people of her own age as well as some younger, more baby ones. She was quite keen to do a little clothing pack for a baby.

© Will Warr Prince George volunteers at local baby bank

"And then Louis was obviously very enthusiastic. As soon as he saw the toys, [he] was straight over, picking out all the huge animals which was quite entertaining."

Reflecting on Princess Kate, Lauren went on to add: "She was exactly what you expected and I think exactly what we've sort of seen, you know, just keen for them to really grasp as to why they were here and the importance of the work of baby banks.

"I think it must have been about an hour in total. So, yeah, they were really quite keen and I think they weren't expecting to be as long but the children were quite keen to [stay]".

© Will Warr Prince Louis volunteers at a local baby bank

HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash said: "It's wonderful to see the Wales children helping out children who are less fortunate than them and learning about how volunteering can be rewarding from their mum Kate. As boys, Princes William and Harry were shown the importance of helping others when they visited homelessness shelters with Diana, Princess of Wales, so it's great to see Kate doing the same with her children."

For the unofficial outing, Princess Kate looked her usual polished self in a cream roll-neck jumper and a pair of figure-flattering jeans. Prince George looked smart in navy, whilst Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte looked so sweet in colourful knitted jumpers.

HELLO!'s Fashion Digital Editor Natalie Salmon said: "Kate's children have really perfected the art of festive dressing. The ruffled frill of Charlotte's Cyrillus jumper is a wonderful nod to the season of giving while Louis' fairIsle knit is a guaranteed sell-out. That being said they have certainly learnt Kate's masterful skill of being 'occasion appropriate' and in this case, our future king, Prince George, has played it subdued in sombre navy which shows his deference to the poignant event they attended."

Last month, Kate visited Sebby's Corner to help kickstart an initiative set up by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

© Getty Images The cause is very important to Princess Kate's heart as her Shaping Us campaign explores the importance of our early experiences

Sebby's Corner provides items to families in need across Barnet, Hertfordshire, and London and is designed to support families with young children in the run-up to Christmas. Baby banks provide a vital lifeline for families in all sorts of challenging circumstances.

The Centre for Early Childhood will be encouraging members of the public to donate funds, products, and pre-loved items, or to volunteer their time, to support their local baby banks throughout December.

© Getty Images Princess Kate talking to the organisers at Sebby's Corner

The campaign, which was launched in January 2023, aims to improve our understanding of the importance of early childhood in shaping adulthood and society as a whole.

HELLO! understands that the Princess of Wales sees the early years and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as her "life's work". The campaign has the support of several famous faces, including the likes of Professor Green, Fearne Cotton, Giovanna Fletcher, Zara McDermott and Leah Williamson.