Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince George's secret outing revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently toured Marlborough College in Wiltshire with their son Prince George in tow, it has been reported.

Their visit comes after former Marlborough College alum Princess Kate, 41, enjoyed a solo tour of the co-educational back in October.

© Getty Images William and Kate's eldest son George is currently studying at Lambrook

Whilst the reason for the visit is unclear, it's possible that the royal parents could be looking at the £46,995-per-year private school as one of the options for the next stage of Prince George's education.

Kate's two younger siblings, Pippa and James Middleton, are also alumni, as is Prince William's cousin, Princess Eugenie.

© Getty Images Princess Kate flourished at Marlborough College

According to MailOnline, on the day of their visit, the royal trio also enjoyed a low-key lunch at Tray's Cafe at Barrs Yard in Hungerford.

If Prince George attends Marlborough, he'll be following in his mother Princess Kate's footsteps.

The mother-of-three boarded at Marlborough College between 1996 and 2000, where she obtained A-Levels in Maths, Art and English. She was also captain of the women's field hockey team.

© Getty Images Prince George is thought to have recently taken an ISEB test

Marlborough College is a co-educational independent full boarding school for pupils aged 13 to 18. Facilities in its stunning grounds include an indoor swimming pool, tennis courts, an athletics track and a purpose-built art school.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis are currently pupils at Lambrook school in Berkshire, close to the family's Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage.

In November, Prince George sat a series of examinations thought to be the ISEB Common Pre-tests.

Sharing a glimpse inside her son's studies, Kate recently told Cardiff Sixth Form students: "I've been helping George prepare for his exams coming up, so I know how hard maths can be.

WATCH: Kate Middleton reveals how she's helping Prince George prepare for exams

"George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says: 'Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time.' But when it gets to A-levels you feel like you're on it."

Aside from Princess Kate's alma mater, there is also speculation that Prince George may attend Prince William and Prince Harry's former school, Eton College.

© Getty Images Prince William at his desk at Eton College

And while both princes likely left school with fond memories, in his eye-opening memoir, Spare, Prince Harry revealed there was a reason he didn't quite fit in at the iconic education institution.

Speaking of his hobbies, the Duke of Sussex explained how he differed from the other pupils. "Sport, I decided, would be my thing at Eton," he wrote, after sharing that he initially found starting at the school a shock due to the prevalent use of unusual lingo.

© Getty Images Prince Harry attended Eton alongside his older brother

Harry took a unique approach to sports at Eton, sharing: "Sporty boys were separated into two groups: dry bobs and wet bobs. Dry bobs played cricket, football, rugby, or polo. Wet bobs rowed, sailed, or swam."

Ever the individual, Prince Harry decided he wouldn't be categorised, instead embracing all the activities on offer. "I was a dry [bob] who occasionally got wet".

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast - Saying Goodbye To The Crown