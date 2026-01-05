Royal family LIVE: King Charles continues winter break in Sandringham as Princess Kate prepares for personal celebration

TODAY'S ROYAL NEWS
- King Charles continues winter break at Sandringham
- Princess Kate prepares for her 44th birthday on Friday
- Duke of Marlborough scheduled to attend a plea hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court
- King Frederik and Queen Mary to host second New Year's party
Latest update on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will reportedly be out of his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, by Easter. The disgraced royal, who has lived at the royal residence for over two decades, was stripped of his remaining titles in late 2025.
According to the Daily Mail, Andrew will be 'out' of his lodging by Easter time and will reportedly relocate to Sandringham, Norfolk.
King Charles' latest church outing
King Charles stepped out to attend a church service with Queen Camilla at Sandringham on Sunday, 4 January 2026.
The monarch, who was was joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, looked super smart in a long brown coat (the Anderson & Sheppard jacket he has been wearing for the last 40 years).
Good morning and Happy New Year! Welcome to the first royal blog of 2026.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates from royals across the globe, including King Charles' continued winter break at Sandringham to Princess Kate's upcoming 44th birthday celebrations.
Elsewhere, King Frederik and Queen Mary's New Year festivities continue as they host their second New Year's party at Christian VII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen for the judges of the Supreme Court, the Royal Life Guards and the Guard Hussar Regiment's Officer Corps.