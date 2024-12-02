Princess Charlotte's hidden talent she's inherited from royal relative

The young royals already have many talents, with the Prince of Wales revealing how his son Prince Louis, six, is learning how to play the drums.

And Princess Charlotte, who has an interest in ballet like her late grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales, has also inherited a surprising talent from her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal author Phil Dampier tells HELLO!: "I'm told Charlotte has also inherited from the late Queen a brilliant ability to mimic prominent figures.

"That should come in handy at Christmas when the royals gather in the evening at Sandringham to play charades.

"Queen Elizabeth used to have her family in stitches with her impersonations of politicians, including US Presidents and former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin."

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth previously told HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast that Her Late Majesty "could do regional accents from all over the country".

On Charlotte's love of dance, Phil says the Princess "was enthralled when taken on trips to the Strictly Come Dancing studios with her mum, and on another occasion in 2023 to see Swan Lake at the London Coliseum".

© Getty Charlotte is often compared to the late Queen

It's been a difficult year for the royals amid the King and the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnoses, and little Charlotte displayed her protectiveness over her mother as she accompanied Kate at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon over the summer.

"I'm told that although the Princess of Wales has obviously been looking after her children during her cancer treatment, and reassuring them she is getting better, Charlotte has been a great source of strength to her," Phil says.

"Winston Churchill once said of the late Queen Elizabeth when she was a child that he had never seen such maturity in someone so young, and Charlotte seems to have inherited that trait from her great-grandmother, to whom she bears an uncanny resemblance.

© Getty Charlotte and Kate at Trooping the Colour

"'Charlotte cheers the Princess up when she needs it most and looks after her mum as well as her brothers' said one insider. "'She has an uncanny ability to say the right thing at the right time.'"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Little Ways Princess Charlotte Is Taking After Her Mum

Phil adds: "Charlotte seems to have an inner strength which may one day become invaluable as she is third in line to the throne."

The youngster, who turns ten next May, is said to be a popular student at Lambrook School in Berkshire.

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's carol concert