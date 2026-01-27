Meghan Markle touches upon future plans for 'strong lady' Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle has revealed how she hopes to raise her daughter, Princess Lilibet, as a "really strong lady", inspired by the message of her recent project.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, joined her husband Prince Harry and Cookie Queens director Alysa Nahmias on the carpet at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, over the weekend for the film's premiere. Cookie Queens is a documentary about Girl Scouts executive-produced by Meghan and Harry's Archewell Productions.

Meghan spoke about how she'd been inspired by the Girl Scouts in the film when it comes to raising her own daughter, four-year-old Princess Lilibet. Speaking to Extra TV, she said: "You really get to see the nuance and layers of all these young girls - they're so inspiring, you'll see when you watch.

"As a mother, I find it really inspiring to parent in the way that we are and to grow and develop and nurture our daughter to be a really strong lady like these girls are as well. The film is such a perfect example of the spirit of Sundance and of independent filmmaking."

© Getty Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Amy Redford and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Salt Lake City celebration and premiere of "Cookie Queens" during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival

Meghan also spoke with Deadline about her own connection to the film as a former Girl Scout and the film's nod to Lilibet, whom the family affectionately call "Lili".

"I think we'll continue to explore whatever feels right," she told the publication about her daughter's future with the organisation. "Alysa is a mom of a daughter, and I think for both of us working on this project, it's been incredibly special as parents, as mothers to be able to see something our girls will be able to enjoy and watch as well."

Harry and Meghan's family life with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four. The couple moved to the US after stepping down as working royals in 2020.

Recently, on January 18, Meghan shared a glimpse into family life at home with Harry, her mother Doria Ragland and the children as they visited The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, California. In another clip, Doria and Lili appeared to be enjoying a dip in the pool, while red-haired Archie was filmed feeding a rhino.

© Instagram Meghan and Lilibet barefoot at home

Since returning to Instagram at the start of 2025, Meghan has shared several wholesome family photos with her children, including making treats for Valentine's Day, a trip to Disneyland and tributes for each of their birthdays. However, Archie and Lilibet routinely face away from the camera or have their faces obscured to maintain their privacy.

An evening out at the movies

Meghan Markle shares video of Archie feeding a rhino

Meghan wore a Heidi Merrick fog coat in the colour 'deep sea' paired with Veronica Beard skinny flare jeans for her evening out at the film premiere with Harry, wearing a black puffer jacket and white undershirt.

They were joined on the carpet by the documentary's director, Alysa Nahmias and Chanel Pysnik, the Head of Nonfiction for Archewell Productions. Cookie Queens premiered at the Eccles Center Theatre.