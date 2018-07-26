Royalty and Statesmen

Meghan Markle cheers on Prince Harry at the polo – live updates

...
Photo: © PA

Meghan Markle proved she is Prince Harry's number one fan as she attended the Sentebale Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on Thursday. Watching from the side, the Duchess of Sussex enthusiastically cheered on her husband who was playing in the charity polo match he staged in Berkshire. Meghan dressed for the heatwave, wearing a navy Carolina Herrera dress. 

The polo match was being held in aid of Sentebale, the charity Prince Harry and his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho set up in memory of their late mothers. Sentebale poignantly means 'forget me not' in the local language. The sporting fixture is held every year to raise funds and awareness for Sentebale, which works with children and teenagers in Lesotho and Botswana who are coming to terms with being HIV positive, have Aids or have lost their parents to the disease.

Harry's cousin-in-law Mike Tindall was also spotted in the crowds, showing no signs of sleepless nights having just welcomed his second daughter in June.

Click through our gallery to see the best photos from the polo…

Photo: © PA

Meghan managed to keep her cool in the plus 30-degree heat, wearing a stunning navy dress by Carolina Herrera from their 2019 Resort collection, which she paired with some gorgeous nude shoes by Aquazzura. The royal accessorised with a pair of stylish sunglasses, simple diamond earrings and a raffia clutch bag for the occasion - which, by the way, cost just £26. Yes, really.

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan's belted wrap dress was the perfect choice for the hottest day of the year so far. She chose to wear her hair tied back in a sleek bun, which complemented her pretty outfit. 

Photo: © Getty Images

A closer look at Meghan's £26 clutch. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Harry and Meghan posed with Sentebale ambassador Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina at the start of the event, alongside Sentebale chairman Johnny Hornby and CEO Cathy Ferrier.

Photo: © Getty Images

The group headed off for lunch before Nacho and Harry took part in the charity match. 

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess chatted to Nacho Figueras' wife Delfina. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan kept her makeup natural, opting a sweep of blusher on her cheeks and a pretty pink lipstick. She kept cool with her hair in a low bun. 

Photo: © PA

Harry's cousin-in-law Mike Tindall was in high spirits, taking a break from parenting duties on the summer day out. Mike and his wife Zara welcomed baby Lena in June.

Photo: © Getty Images

Playing as number two, Harry showed off his polo talent, scoring two of Sentebale's three goals. The Prince's team won 5-4 against the Royal Salute team.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess kissed during the trophy presentation. 

Photo: © Getty Images

A big cheer from Harry's victorious team!

