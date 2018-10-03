Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit their namesake county Sussex – live updates

Classmates Kieran Rutherford and Thomas Symington, both ten, had made an A to Z of Sussex made by pupils from Westbourne House School. It includes pictures of famous local produce like English wine, historic landmarks and beauty spots. Thomas said: "We want to tell them all about Sussex because it is the best county in the world."
Meghan accepted the gift and said: "Oh my goodness, thank you. That's so cool." Speaking to the same group of schoolchildren, Harry discovered that the kids were missing double Latin and a Latin test. Giving them high fives, he said: "The fact that you got off double Latin because we are here. I think that's fantastic." The Prince hurriedly added: "Although education is important."
The Year 6 group were being looked after by Mrs Sleep, who looked extremely excited to see Harry. "We've come to see you," she said, accepting his handshake. "I'm not letting go!" Pulling a comedy face, the Prince replied: "Um, please let go."