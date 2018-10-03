Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit their namesake county Sussex – live updates

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit their namesake county Sussex – live updates
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit their namesake county Sussex – live updates

meghan markle visits sussex with prince harry
Photo: © PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted crowds as they made a very important visit to Sussex – the county their official titles are named after. The Duke and Duchess, who travelled via helicopter, visited both East and West Sussex, starting the day in the quaint city of Chichester. Well wishers had patiently waited to welcome Harry and Meghan, lining the streets and cheering as the royals made their much-anticipated appearance.

Their first stop was Edes House in the heart of the city, after which Harry and Meghan travelled to East Sussex to visit Brighton and the coastal town of Peacehaven.

Meghan looked radiant for her day out, stunning in a green blouse, green leather skirt by Hugo Boss and cream coat by Armani. She had her hair tied up in her signature loose bun.

Click through to see the best photos of Harry and Meghan's tour…

meghan markle visits sussex with prince harry
Photo: © PA

Classmates Kieran Rutherford and Thomas Symington, both ten, had made an A to Z of Sussex made by pupils from Westbourne House School. It includes pictures of famous local produce like English wine, historic landmarks and beauty spots. Thomas said: "We want to tell them all about Sussex because it is the best county in the world."

Meghan accepted the gift and said: "Oh my goodness, thank you. That's so cool." Speaking to the same group of schoolchildren, Harry discovered that the kids were missing double Latin and a Latin test. Giving them high fives, he said: "The fact that you got off double Latin because we are here. I think that's fantastic." The Prince hurriedly added: "Although education is important."

The Year 6 group were being looked after by Mrs Sleep, who looked extremely excited to see Harry. "We've come to see you," she said, accepting his handshake. "I'm not letting go!" Pulling a comedy face, the Prince replied: "Um, please let go."

meghan markle visits sussex with prince harry
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan looked typically chic in her cream coat, green blouse and leather skirt. The former actress is the first Duchess of Sussex. The only previous Duke of Sussex was married twice, but neither marriages were considered lawful by his father George III, meaning they were considered unlawful. It therefore stands that Meghan is the first women entitled to use the title HRH The Duchess of Sussex.

meghan markle visits sussex with prince harry
Photo: © PA

The Duchess charmed crowds with her warmth, shaking hands with well wishers as she took part in the walkabout.

meghan markle visits sussex with prince harry
Photo: © PA

The couple were in high spirits and looked thrilled to be visiting Sussex. They were given their official titles from the Queen back in May, at the time of their royal wedding. The royals greeted crowds, taking different paths to speak to as many people as possible.

Honor Pennant, ten, from Hampshire brought a bouquet of rosemary and white dahlias picked from her garden, and said: "I love Meghan so much I named my chicken after her. I like Meghan (the duchess) because I think she is quite spritely. I hope I can give her the flowers and tell her about my chicken." Aptly, the chicken is a breed called Light Sussex.

meghan markle visits sussex with prince harry
Photo: © Getty Images

Harry took a particular shine to one four-legged well-wisher, this adorable pooch who he bent down to cuddle.

meghan markle visits sussex with prince harry
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan, who shares two dogs with her husband Harry, found her own pet pooch to play with during the walkabout.  

meghan markle visits sussex with prince harry
Photo: © Getty Images

A closer look at the Duke and Duchess' arrival in Sussex.  

meghan markle visits sussex with prince harry
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess also bent down to speak to some youngsters who were hiding behind the barriers.

meghan markle visits sussex with prince harry
Photo: © Getty Images

The down-to-earth Duchess lent over to hug one particularly enthusiastic fan. 

prince harry and meghan markle visit edes house
Photo: © Getty Images

The couple's first stop on their tour was Edes House, where they were shown a rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence. The Sussex Declaration is one of only two contemporary handwritten ceremonial manuscript copies, the other being the signed copy housed in the National Archives in Washington D.C.

"My goodness, wow, what are the chances. That's amazing," said Meghan, as she inspected the artefact. "I just can't believe it." After the couple were presented with books about the document, the Duchess said: "I love that."

meghan markle green outfit
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan wore a green blouse by & Other Stories, a leather skirt by Hugo Boss and her trusty nude stiletto heels.

