Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest bridesmaid and pageboy moments: full gallery

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest bridesmaid and pageboy moments: full gallery
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest bridesmaid and pageboy moments: full gallery

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank marry: Video from INSIDE St George's Chapel
Could Prince George and Princess Charlotte have looked any more adorable at Princess Eugenie's wedding? The royal siblings served in special roles as bridesmaid and pageboy on Eugenie and Jack's big day, looking sweet as ever in their smart outfits. Charlotte, three, joined the group of young bridesmaids alongside Savannah and Isla Philips, Mia Tindall, Maud Windsor and Theodora Williams, who is the six-year-old daughter of Ayda Field and Robbie Williams. Louis de Givenchy, the six-year-old son of Zoe and Olivier De Givenchy, joined five-year-old George as pageboy.

As ever, George and Charlotte delighted the crowds as they arrived at the chapel, as they were sweetly shepherded to the entrance by Lady Louise Windsor, who looked lovely in a blue dress. Little Charlotte melted hearts as she took a moment to wave to the crowds, while George charmed us all in church, clasping his hand to his mouth as the bride arrived! Scroll down through our gallery to see all their most adorable moments from the day…

charlotte-george-louise-rex

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Lady Sarah Windsor can be seen waving to the crowds from the car as they arrived at the chapel.

bridal-party-rex

Lady Louise Windsor did a great job helping the children up the steps to the chapel, as they battled the strong winds.

george-charlotte-rex

A close-up shot of the royal brother and sister, as Charlotte poses in her sweet dress and Prince George shows off his own smart outfit, too.

charlotte-waving-rex

Charlotte sweetly turns to wave at the crowds once again as she made her way towards the ceremony. The bridesmaids' and pageboys' outfits were designed by Amaia Arrieta of Amaia Kids - the design incorporates the Mark Bradford artwork, which was also included in the Order of Service.

cute-royal-wedding

Prince George and Savannah Phillips are known to be great pals, and are often seen having fun together - it was no different in the chapel! The pair were seen giggling and mimicking the trumpets as they waited for Eugenie to arrive.

prince-george-shocked

In perhaps the sweetest moment of the ceremony, Prince George adorably clasped his hand to his mouth as he finally saw Princess Eugenie in her beautiful gown! What an adorable reaction.

louis-fall

Poor Louis de Givenchy fell down on the steps leading to the chapel! He quickly recovered, however, and happily made his way inside.

charlotte-fall-rex

Princess Charlotte did take a little tumble on the steps, too, but quickly got up and carried on into the church. She's a pro at this now!

bridal-party-eugenie-pa

The beautiful bridal party! The little ones followed behind bride Eugenie as she left the chapel, beaming for the crowds in that gorgeous gown.

