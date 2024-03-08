The meaningful gift George, Charlotte and Louis may treat Princess Kate Middleton on Mother's Day

The Princess of Wales may be recuperating at home, but she will no doubt be spoiled by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, this weekend.

On Sunday, the royal - who is recovering from abdominal surgery - will be marking Mother's Day in the UK, and she could receive a gift with a very meaning from her children.

© Getty The Princess of Wales will mark Mother's Day with her three children on Sunday

George, ten, Charlotte, eight and five-year-old Louis may choose to shower their mother with hyacinths and woodland flowers - an arrangement that holds a special place in Kate's heart, having been used in her wedding bouquet to Prince William in 2011.

Millie Durbak, a spokesperson from Prestige Flowers, tells HELLO!: "As Mother's Day draws near, a thoughtful arrangement of hyacinths and woodland flowers would be a fitting gift for the Princess, embodying the love and warmth shared between her and her family.

"Hyacinths are known to represent steadfast love, while woodland flowers capture the allure of nature, mirroring Kate's refined taste."

© Getty The Princess of Wales had hyacinths and woodland flowers in her wedding flowers

As reported in this week's issue of HELLO!, the Princess of Wales can also expect handmade cards and perhaps some home-baked treats along with flowers.

The thoughtful gifts from the royal children will no doubt be put together under the supervision of her husband Prince William, who has been holding the fort at home.

Millie adds that Princess Kate's appreciation for these flowers goes beyond mere aesthetics, and holds a deeper meaning that resonates with her values.

"Her wedding bouquet, featuring lilies, hyacinths, ivy, and myrtle, symbolises heartfelt wishes for happiness and enduring love in her marriage to Prince William," she added. "The delicate selection of flowers in her wedding bouquet was carefully chosen to convey heartfelt sentiments for a happy and lasting marriage."

Kate, 42, will no doubt be relishing every moment of her time with her brood before she steps up once again to do her duties after Easter. For the first time in years, she is enjoying being a full-time mum and not having to juggle family life with royal work and charity commitments.

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate will be treated to a special day by her loved ones

Meanwhile, other members of the royal family are likely to mark the day their own special way. They also have favourite flowers which give an insight into their unique personalities and traits.

"Queen Camilla's fondness for Alchemilla Mollis, with its delicate beauty and symbolism of grace and abundance, mirrors her enchanting spirit." Millie noted.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's association with Lily of the Valley, which represents purity and sweetness, "reveals her enduring commitment to her people" while her daughter Princess Anne's affection for hellebores, appreciated for their resilience and determination, "resonates with her steadfast nature".

"The selection of flowers by these royal family members goes beyond their appearance," Millie explained. "Each choice reflects their individual personalities and values, infusing elegance and sentiment into their lives."