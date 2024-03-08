Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Mother's Day gift for Kate Middleton?
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

The meaningful gift George, Charlotte and Louis may treat Princess Kate Middleton on Mother's Day

Princess Kate continues her recovery at home in Windsor

2 minutes ago
Kate Middleton and her kids
Sharnaz Shahid
Sharnaz ShahidDeputy Online Editor
Share this:

The Princess of Wales may be recuperating at home, but she will no doubt be spoiled by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, this weekend. 

On Sunday, the royal - who is recovering from abdominal surgery - will be marking Mother's Day in the UK, and she could receive a gift with a very meaning from her children. 

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William© Getty
The Princess of Wales will mark Mother's Day with her three children on Sunday

George, ten, Charlotte, eight and five-year-old Louis may choose to shower their mother with hyacinths and woodland flowers - an arrangement that holds a special place in Kate's heart, having been used in her wedding bouquet to Prince William in 2011. 

Millie Durbak, a spokesperson from Prestige Flowers, tells HELLO!: "As Mother's Day draws near, a thoughtful arrangement of hyacinths and woodland flowers would be a fitting gift for the Princess, embodying the love and warmth shared between her and her family. 

"Hyacinths are known to represent steadfast love, while woodland flowers capture the allure of nature, mirroring Kate's refined taste." 

The Prince and Princess of Wales on their wedding day, 2011© Getty
The Princess of Wales had hyacinths and woodland flowers in her wedding flowers

As reported in this week's issue of HELLO!, the Princess of Wales can also expect handmade cards and perhaps some home-baked treats along with flowers. 

The thoughtful gifts from the royal children will no doubt be put together under the supervision of her husband Prince William, who has been holding the fort at home. 

Millie adds that Princess Kate's appreciation for these flowers goes beyond mere aesthetics, and holds a deeper meaning that resonates with her values. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: A look through some of the royal wedding bouquets

"Her wedding bouquet, featuring lilies, hyacinths, ivy, and myrtle, symbolises heartfelt wishes for happiness and enduring love in her marriage to Prince William," she added. "The delicate selection of flowers in her wedding bouquet was carefully chosen to convey heartfelt sentiments for a happy and lasting marriage." 

Kate, 42, will no doubt be relishing every moment of her time with her brood before she steps up once again to do her duties after Easter. For the first time in years, she is enjoying being a full-time mum and not having to juggle family life with royal work and charity commitments. 

Princess Kate and Prince William standing behind Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte© Chris Jackson
Princess Kate will be treated to a special day by her loved ones

Meanwhile, other members of the royal family are likely to mark the day their own special way. They also have favourite flowers which give an insight into their unique personalities and traits. 

"Queen Camilla's fondness for Alchemilla Mollis, with its delicate beauty and symbolism of grace and abundance, mirrors her enchanting spirit." Millie noted. 

LISTEN: A Right Royal Mary & George Special

The late Queen Elizabeth II's association with Lily of the Valley, which represents purity and sweetness, "reveals her enduring commitment to her people" while her daughter Princess Anne's affection for hellebores, appreciated for their resilience and determination, "resonates with her steadfast nature". 

"The selection of flowers by these royal family members goes beyond their appearance," Millie explained. "Each choice reflects their individual personalities and values, infusing elegance and sentiment into their lives."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more