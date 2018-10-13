Inside Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's THIRD royal wedding party

Inside Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's THIRD royal wedding party
Inside Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's THIRD royal wedding party

Princess Eugenie's royal wedding gift bags selling for up to £1,000 on eBay – see what was inside
Photo: © Getty Images

Why have one wedding reception when you can have three?! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have continued their royal wedding celebrations on Saturday with a third exclusive party at Royal Lodge Windsor, and as predicted, it has a fun fairground theme.

Following the pomp and pageantry of their first party at Windsor Castle, which saw the newlyweds go on a carriage ride through the town before a reception hosted by the Queen, guests have been letting their hair down at the fun bash, for which Eugenie and Jack have hired fairground rides for the grounds of the royal residence. As with the other parties, guests haven’t been able to resist giving their followers an inside peek at the party, and it looks amazing! Scroll through the gallery to see all of the fabulous outfits and photos from the royal event…

Irene-Forte-Princess-Eugenie-wedding-reception
Photo: © Instagram

 One photo shared by Irene Forte, a friend of the couple, shows herself on a carousel ride along with fashion designer Saloni Lodha and TV presenter Marissa Montgomery. The trio had all been guests at the ceremony on Friday and looked to be having fun on the first round of wedding celebrations.

Tamara-Beckwith-royal-wedding
Photo: © Instagram

Tamara Beckwith thanked Eugenie’s mum Sarah Ferguson for helping to create such an incredible event. Sharing a photo of her son eating a cupcake within a tent filled with flowers and greenery, she wrote: "I mean… #thankyou @sarahferguson15 for having no boundaries when it comes to letting your incredible imagination run riot… What a glorious tent for us all to share love in. Lucky girls having you as a muma."

Cleo-Von-Adelsheim
Photo: © Instagram

Actress Cleo von Adelsheim gave her followers a better glimpse at the fairground celebrations on Instagram Stories, and it appears the newlyweds even have stalls where their guests can play traditional games and win toys. One of their guests had a trio of cuddly toys strapped to his belt after seemingly winning big at the party.

Ayda-Field-Robbie-Williams-third-wedding-reception
Photo: © Instagram

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field also showcased the outfits they had chosen for the party on Instagram. Giving a fitting nod to the party’s theme, Ayda wrote: "Off to the fairgrounds with @robbiewilliams.. #saturyay."

