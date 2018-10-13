Eugenie followed Kate and Meghan with this post-wedding tradition It was such a pretty bouquet

Friday saw the beautiful wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank take place in Windsor, and newlywed Eugenie carried on another royal tradition on Saturday morning at Westminster Abbey. Following in the footsteps of the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex, Eugenie laid her wedding bouquet on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior to honour Britain's fallen soldiers. The Queen Mother was the first royal to start this thoughtful tradition in 1923, when she placed her own bouquet at the grave of her brother Fergus - who was killed in 1915 at the Battle of Loos during the First World War - after marrying George VI. Tweeting a photo of the placed bouquet, Westminster Abbey wrote: "The bouquet carried by Princess Eugenie at the #royalweddding yesterday has been sent to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior here at Westminster Abbey."

Her bouquet was laid on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior

The bride's bouquet was designed by Patrice Van Helden Oaks and was created with Lily of the Valley, Stephanotis pips, white spray roses, baby blue thistles, trailing ivy and myrtle. Queen Victoria was the first royal to carry myrtle to signify the tradition of innocence in a bride when she married in 1858. Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, also chose myrtle when she married Eugenie's father Prince Andrew in 1986. The Duchess of Cambridge also included it in her gorgeous bouquet, along with lily-of-the-valley, sweet William and hyacinth.

The bouquet perfectly complemented Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress which was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British based label Peter Pilotto. The brand is known for its innovative textile design, paired with a modern feminine silhouette. Princess Eugenie met the designers when she was co-hosting an event in support of women artists and her Royal Highness has been wearing designs by the brand for several years.

