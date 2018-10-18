Prince Harry and Meghan greet crowds, get sporty and go to the beach in Melbourne on day 3 of royal tour

...
Prince Harry and Meghan greet crowds, get sporty and go to the beach in Melbourne on day 3 of royal tour
You're reading

Prince Harry and Meghan greet crowds, get sporty and go to the beach in Melbourne on day 3 of royal tour

1/15
Next

Prince Harry breaks royal rule for young Meghan lookalike - see the video
1-Prince-Harry-Meghan-walkabout-Melbourne
Photo: © Getty Images

Day Three of the Royal Tour:

Prince Harry and Meghan travelled on to Melbourne for the third day of their royal tour, and after the dramatic downpour they experienced in Sydney on Wednesday, were no doubt relieved that the weather stayed dry for their public walkabout in the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in high spirits as they greeted members of the public who had gathered in the picturesque gardens to meet them, with Meghan looking radiant in a chic navy dress and classic trench coat. It was another action-packed day for the royal couple, who later attended a reception given by the Governor of Victoria at Government House, and received a cooking demonstration at a local social enterprise café.

MORE: See all the action from day 2 of the royal tour

The busy itinerary also saw Prince Harry and Meghan meet local primary school children, before travelling by tram to take part in a beach clean at Melbourne beach. Scroll through the gallery to see the highlights of their day…

2-Meghan-Markle-Melbourne-Walkabout
Photo: © Getty Images

Mum-to-be Meghan continued her impressive style streak in a navy blue dress from Australian designer Dion Lee. She teamed the chic design with a trench coat by Martin Lee, and complemented the look with a mini Gucci ‘Sylvie’ bag, Manolo Blahnik ‘BB’ shoes and a Shaun Leanne ‘Tusk’ diamond bracelet. With her hair down in loose waves, smoky eye makeup, a glossy nude lip and sweep of bronzer, it was another gorgeous look from the Duchess.

3-Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-walkabout-Melbourne
Photo: © Getty Images

The royal couple spent almost half an hour meeting members of the public in the grounds of Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne. Around 5,000 people had gathered to meet the couple, and showed no sign of dampening their enthusiasm despite the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan arrived around 20 minutes late.

4-Prince-Harry-meets-fan-Melbourne
Photo: © Getty Images

One fan was overcome with emotion when meeting Prince Harry, and appeared to be in shock as he reached in for a hug.

5-Meghan-Markle-baby-bump
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex removed her trench coat to attend their second engagement of the day – a reception given by the Governor of Victoria at Government House. As well as offering a better look at Meghan’s gorgeous dress, it also showed a tiny hint of her blossoming baby bump.

6-Meghan-Markle-sport-demonstration-Melbourne
Photo: © Getty Images

Proud feminist Meghan appeared particularly delighted to see a demonstration of various sporting activities, featuring ambassadors from the This Girl Can campaign. So much so, she even got involved!

7-Prince-Harry-Meghan-This-Girl-Can
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry appeared to joke with the women who were taking part in the This Girl Can demonstration, leaving them all in stitches. His wife shared a sweet display of affection and placed one hand on his back as they chatted to guests.

8-Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-government-house
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke looks particularly impressed by what’s going on in the background – we love his playful expression. The couple held hands and appeared in a good mood as they mingled at the Government House reception.

9-Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-cooking-masterclass-Melbourne
Photo: © Getty Images

Foodie Meghan looked fascinated by the cooking demonstration they received at Mission Australia social enterprise restaurant Charcoal Lane, which showcased native Australian food. The Duchess, who released community cookbook Together in September, smiled as they learned about the unique ingredients.

10-Prince-Harry-samples-food-Melbourne-cafe
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry sampled some of the native Australian food on offer at the restaurant, as Meghan looked on.

11-Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-cafe-Melbourne
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan, meanwhile, was particularly interested in the different herbs and plants they had been introduced to, smelling them during their demonstration.

12-Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-racing-cars
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan got a fright while racing miniature F1 cars, as it was louder than expected. The lights went out and both Harry and Meghan pressed the buttons to launch their cars along the state dining room table. There was a loud bang and Meghan looked surprised, then doubled over with laughter, as Harry looked on with a smile.

13-Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-Melbourne-tram
Photo: © Getty Images

Harry and Meghan travelled in style from the school to South Melbourne Beach, taking a ride on the iconic Melbourne Tram.

14-Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-Melbourne-beach
Photo: © Getty Images

The royal couple helped out with a beach clean at Melbourne beach, joining local schoolchildren and a BeachPatrol President to clear the shores of litter. Meghan changed into a black Club Monaco dress for the occasion, swapping her Manolo Blahnik heels for flat shoes.

15-Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-lifeguards
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan met a group of lifeguards during their visit to the beach, and appeared to have an animated conversation as they chatted on the sand.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries