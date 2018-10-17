Day 4 of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour: Bondi Beach, yoga, surfing and more

...
Day 4 of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour: Bondi Beach, yoga, surfing and more
You're reading

Day 4 of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour: Bondi Beach, yoga, surfing and more

1/6
Next

Princess Tessy of Luxembourg represents herself in court during Prince Louis divorce battle
meghan markle on bondi beach
Photo: © Getty Images

They couldn't go to Sydney without visiting one of the city's most famous tourist spots – Bondi Beach. And on Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off the fourth day of their royal tour with an appearance at the Aussie landmark. The Duke and Duchess met a local surfing community group known as OneWave, which raises awareness for mental health and wellbeing in a fun and engaging way. The royals took part in a 'Fluro Friday' session where people of all ages share their experiences of mental health issues.

Harry's pregnant wife Meghan looked in her element, chatting away to people who were doing yoga on the beach. It's no secret that the Duchess is a devoted yogi; her mother is a yoga instructor and Meghan has always been open about practising it. The couple also spoke to a group of people who were surfing on the Aussie beach.

See the best photos from day four of the royal tour here…

meghan markle on bondi beach
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan nailed casual chic – while also giving us some serious holiday wardrobe inspo – wearing an olive and brown, striped maxi dress by local designer Martin Grant. The casual number features a pleated skirt and retailed for £1,080 online but is currently sold out.

meghan markle on bondi beach
Photo: © Getty Images

Back home in the UK, Harry and Meghan champion the issue of mental health alongside Prince William and Kate. During their visit to Bondi Beach, the couple spoke to locals who have experienced mental health issues and joined an 'anti bad vibes' circle. OneWave focuses on raising awareness for mental health and wellbeing in a fun and engaging way.

meghan-markle-laughing
Photo: © Getty Images

The pregnant royal had her hair in a loose ponytail, and opted for minimal makeup, wearing a light base of foundation, a nude lippy and eyeliner and mascara.

meghan-markle-bondi-beach-walkabout
Photo: © Getty Images

Harry and Meghan mania has hit Australia hard, and Friday's outing in Sydney was no different. Crowds whooped and cheered as the royals took part in a walkabout, with many calling out the royals' names. Harry and Meghan were flooded with cards and gifts, and shook hands with dozens of well wishers as they walked along the beach.

meghan-markle-leis
Photo: © Getty Images

The pregnant royal left with more than one lei around her neck!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries