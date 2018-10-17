Day 4 of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour: Bondi Beach, yoga, surfing and more

They couldn't go to Sydney without visiting one of the city's most famous tourist spots – Bondi Beach. And on Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off the fourth day of their royal tour with an appearance at the Aussie landmark. The Duke and Duchess met a local surfing community group known as OneWave, which raises awareness for mental health and wellbeing in a fun and engaging way. The royals took part in a 'Fluro Friday' session where people of all ages share their experiences of mental health issues.
Harry's pregnant wife Meghan looked in her element, chatting away to people who were doing yoga on the beach. It's no secret that the Duchess is a devoted yogi; her mother is a yoga instructor and Meghan has always been open about practising it. The couple also spoke to a group of people who were surfing on the Aussie beach.
See the best photos from day four of the royal tour here…