Best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's glam Invictus Games appearance

...
Best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's glam Invictus Games appearance
You're reading

Best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's glam Invictus Games appearance

1/6
Next

Palace shares first behind-the-scenes royal tour photo of Harry and Meghan – and it's the cutest
meghan markle invictus games comparison
Photo: © Getty Images

What a difference a year makes! The Duchess of Sussex attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney on Saturday evening – roughly one year after she made her much-anticipated appearance at the Toronto Games in September 2017 (left), when she was still Prince Harry's girlfriend. Flash forward 12 months and Meghan is now the new, married Duchess of Sussex, and pregnant with her and Harry's first baby.

Proceedings were delayed by about an hour as severe thunderstorms hit Sydney, including the royals' venue for the night, the Sydney Opera House. The event was taking place in the forecourt of the iconic Aussie landmark, but luckily the rain abated as the night drew on.

Before the ceremony, the Duke and Duchess had attended a reception at the Bennelong Restaurant at the Sydney Opera House and watched the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Cockatoo Island. See the best photos here…

meghan-markle-stella-mccartney
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan showed off her sartorial prowess, covering her baby bump under a Stella McCartney dress and a gorgeous coat by Gillian Anderson for Winser. The pregnant royal had her hair styled into her signature low bun with a few loose tresses to frame her pretty face. 

meghan-markle-close-up-opening-ceremony
Photo: © Getty Images

Beauty wise, the Duchess kept her makeup to a minimum, opting for a smokey eye and natural foundation.

prince-harry-speech

The Duke officially opened the ceremony with a speech, saying "these Games were created for our men and women in uniform". He said he was inspired by America's Warrior Games and his own experience as a veteran soldier, having toured twice in Afghanistan. 

meghan-markle-pre-ceremony-reception
Photo: © Getty Images

Before the opening ceremony, Harry and Meghan attended a reception to welcome the Invictus Games to Sydney. The Premier of New South Wales hosted the event at the Bennelong Restaurant. Harry spoke about his fears of the severe thunderstorms, which led to an hour delay in the start of the opening ceremony, saying: "I was a bit worried. Thankfully it looks like the sky is clearing now."

meghan-markle-white-blazer
Photo: © PA

Earlier on Saturday, Harry and Meghan had taken a boat to Cockatoo Island where they watched the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge. The Duchess was dressed down for the event, wearing black jeans, a loose Invictus Games shirt like her husband and a white blazer. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries