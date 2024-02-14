Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touch down in Canada via private jet as they embark on three-day trip

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have made a discreet arrival in Vancouver, Canada, as they embark on a three-day trip that underscores their commitment to the Invictus Games set for next year.

DailyMail.com captured the couple's private jet touching down in the City of Glass shortly after midday, following a brief flight from Santa Barbara, the nearest airport to their Montecito residence.

Their jet made a swift 39-minute stopover in Vancouver before heading out to Victoria, completing the brief journey in a mere 15 minutes, covering just 34 nautical miles.

This visit evokes memories of their previous stay at the Mille Fleurs mansion in North Saanich on Vancouver Island back in January 2020, a serene period prior to their eventual move to California amid the escalating Covid-19 crisis.

© Getty Harry and Meghan share a love for Canada

Amidst this trip, Meghan, 42, has stirred the media landscape with a fresh venture, inking a partnership with Lemonada Media.

This alliance will not only disseminate the first season of her lauded Archetypes podcast but also set the stage for an innovative new audio series.

© Getty Meghan At the Invictus Games in 2022

This development was announced on the couple's revamped Sussex.com website, aligning with their Canadian visit to commemorate the one-year lead-up to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Reflecting on this new chapter, Meghan expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting. Supporting a female-founded company with a catalog of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."

© Karwai Tang Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games in 2022

She shared her excitement for both the re-release of Archetypes, aiming to broaden its reach, and the inception of a new podcast that is currently in the pipeline. Meghan's integration into the Lemonada family promises an array of dynamic content in the near future.

The announcement was complemented by a captivating new portrait of the Duchess, shot by her photographer friend Misan Harriman. Meghan, donning a chic grey sleeveless Toteme dress, beams at the camera, her freckled cheeks accentuated by a touch of bronzer, her hair elegantly styled away from her face.

© Getty Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games

This move comes after Archewell's confirmation in June 2023 that the Sussexes had concluded their Spotify agreement, originally heralded as a $25 million (£18 million) deal when unveiled in late 2020.

Meghan's Archetypes, which aired 12 episodes starting in August 2022, delved into the complex tapestry of stereotypes faced by women, featuring conversations with icons like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and actors Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu.

