Prince Harry takes care of pregnant Meghan Markle during sailing final – all the best photos

Prince Harry takes care of pregnant Meghan Markle during sailing final – all the best photos
Prince Harry takes care of pregnant Meghan Markle during sailing final – all the best photos

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry ensured that his pregnant wife the Duchess of Sussex was well looked after on Sunday as the royal couple braved the seas to watch the sailing final at the Invictus Games. Harry was seen holding onto Meghan's hand as they climbed onto the boat to watch the game – which saw host country Australia crowned the winners.

This was Meghan's second public engagement of the couple's busy tour schedule. The Duchess opted to skip the very first engagement of the day, seeing Harry attend the road cycling race alone. Meghan had been told to take it easy and rest after a late night at the Invictus Games opening ceremony the day before.

Throughout the sailing race, the pair were both in great spirits throughout the game and were laughing and smiling as they chatted to one lucky couple who had been placed on a boat with them. Carrie and Bill Novack, from Illinois, whose son Ryan, 26, suffered a spinal cord injury in 2016.

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan, as ever, put a fashionable spin on her outfit, teaming her Invictus Games tracksuit with a pair of statement KREWE sunglasses and trainers from Tretorn. For the sporty outing, the Duchess scraped her hair back in her signature messy bun and opted for a natural makeup look.

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry balanced on the boat while Meghan held onto him for support. The royal couple looked happy and relaxed througout the afternoon as they braved the choppy sea to cheer on the finalists at the sailing tournament. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan co-ordinated in matching Invictus Games tracksuits as they watched the sailing final on Sunday afternoon. Earlier in the day, Harry had presented to road bike racers medals while Meghan rested following a late night at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday evening. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan were joined on their boat by couple Carrie and Bill Novack, whose son Ryan, 26, worked as a first lieutenant in the US air force before suffering from a spinal injury in 2016. The couple had been told just a few days before that two VIP guests would be joining them. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Parents-to-be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked very much in love as they sat next to each other on the boat. The sweet moment, showing Meghan lovingly wrapping her arms around her husband, was caught on camera, aww! 

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry waved to the crowds as he enjoyed an afternoon out on the water with his wife Meghan Markle to watch the sailing final on the first day of the Invictus Games. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Adoring crowds had been waiting to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and enthusiastically cheered on the royal couple after catching a glimpse of them on the water on Sunday afternoon at the sailing finals in Sydney.

