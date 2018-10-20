Dad-to-be Prince Harry talks baby joy at Invictus Games opening ceremony We can't wait for Baby Sussex's arrival

Prince Harry praised war veterans as he opened the Invictus Games Sydney on Saturday evening, but the father-to-be couldn't help make a reference to his "newest addition" as he delivered an emotional speech. Harry and wife Meghan's unborn baby was clearly on his mind as he thanked Australia, his host country, for the warm welcome.

"First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days," Harry, who is on day five of the royal tour, told the Invictus Games participants, staff and volunteers at the Sydney Opera House. "I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all."

Harry and Meghan arrive at Invictus Games Sydney:

Harry and Meghan announced their baby news just as the tour kicked off in Sydney on Monday. The palace released a statement, revealing that baby Sussex is due in spring 2019. The royals have been making a few references to their little one during the tour, answering questions from well wishers. Meghan admitted she was feeling good, if not a little tired from their packed schedule, while Harry teased that he loved the female version of his name – Harriet.

On Saturday, the Duke was met with cheers and applause as he delivered his opening ceremony speech in the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House. He joked with the audience: "But now I have a mission for all of you Aussies. And it's not how many shrimps you can put on the barbie!" On a serious note, he added: "Our competitors have made it to these games, most of them travelling from many thousands of miles away.

Meghan supported her husband at the opening ceremony

"It's your job to cheer them on and share their stories. It's your privilege to watch in the stands or with your friends and families around the television. It's your responsibility to make sure your children know how amazing these guys and girls really are. Be inspired. Get excited. Allow the example of service and determination you will see, to change something big or small in your own lives."

