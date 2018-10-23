View Galleries
-
Best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's glam Invictus Games appearance
Excitement reached fever pitch when the royals walked onto the forecourt of Sydney Opera House. Fans whooped and cheered as Harry and Meghan made...
-
See how Meghan Markle's baby bump has grown month by month
-
Day 4 of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour: Bondi Beach, yoga, surfing and more
They couldn't go to Sydney without visiting one of the city's most famous tourist spots – Bondi Beach. And on Friday, Prince Harry and...
-
All the adorable baby gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received on royal tour
-
Royal wedding: all the guests including Chelsy Davy, Ellie Goulding, Kate Moss and Liv Tyler - live updates