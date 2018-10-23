The Queen welcomes King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on state visit – live updates

...
queen maxima kisses the queen
Photo: © Getty Images

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands were treated to a grand ceremonial welcome as they arrived for their first UK state visit on Tuesday. The Dutch king and queen were met by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Dutch ambassador's residence in the morning, after which the group travelled to Horse Guards Parade.

Willem-Alexander and Maxima, who have a good relationship with the British royal family, were then formally welcomed by the Queen. As is tradition in a ceremonial welcome, the Guard of Honour gave a Royal Salute and presentations were made. The Dutch national anthem was also played. Prince Charles and King Willem-Alexander inspected the Guard of Honour, after which the royals took part in a grand state carriage procession along The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

See the best photos here...

queen-maxima-in-blush-pink
Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Maxima, 47, looked delighted to be back in London. The Argentinian-born royal, who is known for her ultra-chic wardrobe, showed off her sartorial prowess in a blush dress and matching hat.

king willem alexander meets the queen
Photo: © Getty Images

King Willem-Alexander greeted his British counterpart with a kiss and sweetly took her hand.

the queen and theresa may
Photo: © Getty Images

Prime Minister Theresa May was also by the Queen's side to welcome the Dutch royals to the UK.

prince-charles-and-king-willem-alexander
Photo: © Getty Images

The Dutch king inspected the Guard of Honour, closely followed by Prince Charles.

prince-charles-meets-queen-maxima-and-king-willem-alexander
Photo: © Getty Images

Earlier that morning, the king and queen were greeted by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla (not pictured) at the Dutch ambassador's residence.

queen maxima and camilla parker bowles
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Charles' wife Camilla looked resplendent in a navy coat, which featured a white embroidered trim detail.

the-queen-and-king-willem-alexander
Photo: © Getty Images

Her Majesty and King Willem-Alexander shared a carriage to Buckingham Palace.

the-queen-arrives-in-carriage
Photo: © Getty Images

The 92-year-old monarch has carried out more than 100 state visits in her reign. 

queen-maxima-and-the-queen-arrive-at-buckingham-palace
Photo: © Getty Images

The group posed for an official photo before heading into the palace for lunch.

