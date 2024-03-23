Queen Máxima amazes in high street power suit and knee-high boots

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands swapped out her designer attire for a high street blazer suit as she visited the Military Rehabilitation Center Aardenburg on Friday.

The Dutch royal looked stunning in a purple Zara suit featuring a pair of straight-leg trousers and a double-breasted blazer, perfectly styled with a contrasting hot pink blouse and a pair of Gianvito Rossi knee-high boots.

© Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock Queen Maxima spoke with residents at the Military Rehabilitation Center

Beautifully accessorized as always, Queen Máxima, 52, completed the look with a purple Wandler handbag, and a pair of sparkling statement drop earrings. The royal wore her hair in a sleek straight style, opting for an eye-catching makeup look consisting of fluttering false lashes, a rosy blush, and pink lipstick with a hint of shine.

The mother-of-three visited the Military Rehabilitation Center in the Netherlands to speak with the soldiers and civilians working on their recovery after facing an accident, operation, illness, or stroke.

© Shutterstock Queen Maxima attended a performance of Talk To Me in Amsterdam

The visit comes a day after Queen Máxima visited the Tobias School in Amsterdam to watch a performance of Talk To Me by KiKiD.

The wife of King Willem-Alexander looked stylish in a tweed top with a check print, which she teamed with a pair of blue flared trousers and heels in a matching shade. The fashionable royal once again opted for statement jewellery to elevate her outfit, this time choosing a pair of silver drop earrings.

© Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock Queen Maxima looked stunning in the vibrant ensemble

Never one to back away from a colourful outfit, Queen Máxima delighted royal fans last week wearing a mustard yellow co-ord and an Oscar de la Renta red longline coat embroidered with yellow flowers.

© Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima prepared and served snacks in the kitchen for local residents

Alongside her husband King Willem-Alexander, the pair visited Badhoevedorp in the Netherlands to serve High Tea to vulnerable local residents with a handful of volunteers.

The couple were pictured preparing food which they then served to the residents, and both royals were all smiles for the occasion.