All the heartwarming photos the royal family have never officially released

All the heartwarming photos the royal family have never officially released
All the heartwarming photos the royal family have never officially released

Photo: © HELLO!

Over the years, the Queen and her family have posed for dozens of official portraits, whether they're celebrating a wedding, a birthday, an anniversary or a christening. Royals fans have loved seeing the photos that have been made public, but only a handful are ever released. The majority are held back for the royal family to enjoy in private. However, on occasion, eagle-eyed fans spot a new photo that resurfaces years later. Let's take a look at some of our favourites, starting with Prince George

Prince George and Prince Charles

Prince Charles' love for his family was clear to see in an exhibition that opened in Buckingham Palace over the summer. Visitors who went to the Prince & Patron display were able to view an adorable framed photo of Charles and his eldest grandchild, Prince George. The photo appears to have been taken in 2013 or 2014 when George was a tiny tot. The little Prince was pictured fast asleep in his granddad's arms, while new dad Prince William posed next to them. Three generations – we love it!

Photo: © Twitter

Prince William and Kate

The Cambridges gifted the king and queen of Norway a beautiful framed photo during their stay in Oslo in February 2018. William and Kate looked the picture of happiness as they wrapped their arms around each other. As ever, Kate looked elegant in a light blue tailored jacket and skirt, with her long, brown hair styled in her trademark Chelsea blow dry.

The picture was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, who confirmed on Instagram: "This has been floating around Twitter and it was fantastic to see that the official portrait I took was presented as a gift to the King and Queen of Norway during the Cambridge's Scandinavian Royal Tour #portrait #dukeofcambridge#duchessofcambridge #norway #royal #gift #photography #royalvisit #royaltour Picture credit: @sperrypeoplemag."

Photo: © Twitter

Zara Tindall and the Queen

Is this one of the sweetest photos of Zara Tindall and the Queen to date? The monarch was pictured posing with her granddaughter back in 2011 on Zara's wedding day, beaming from ear-to-ear. The bride, who looked incredible in a Stewart Parvin wedding dress, toasted her big day with a glass of bubbly.

Photo: © PA

Zara Tindall and husband Mike

During a private audience at Buckingham Palace, fans caught a glimpse of a photo of Zara and Mike Tindall on their wedding day. The couple, who married in 2011, looked beautiful and head over heels in love in the black-and-white portrait.

The Queen had proudly displayed the photo of her granddaughter while she welcomed the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, for a meeting.

Photo: © PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

At the same private audience, the Queen also had a brand new photo of Prince Harry and Meghan on display. In the snap, Meghan is wearing a pale blue dress with her hair down. The picture is thought to have been taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski as part of their engagement photoshoot in early December 2017.

Prince George and Prince Charles

Back in 2015, the future King released a video in support of Earth House UK. In the background of the video shot, a framed photo of George and Charles could be seen. The little Prince looked adorable in dungarees and a cap, while Charles bounced him in his arms.

Prince George and Prince Charles

This undeniably sweet moment between grandfather and grandson was taken when Prince George was a few months old. The little boy is wearing his trademark dungarees in the photo that appears to have been taken by mum Kate.

