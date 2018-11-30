20 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The best royal family festive photos from Kate Middleton, the Queen and more

Take a festive trip down memory lane with the royals...

...
queen-prince-philip-christmas-decorations
Photo: © Getty Images

Christmas is just around the corner, and who better to get us in the festive spirit than the royals? From little Prince George sucking on a candy cane, to Princess Mette-Marit of Norway wearing traditional costume, and Prince William building his very own gingerbread house - royals around the world love celebrating this very special time of year. And who can forget how delighted Prince Charles looks each time he meets Santa Claus? For Meghan Markle, this year marks her first year as Duchess of Sussex with Prince Harry. Next year, the Sussexes will celebrate with their first child after its arrival in spring - how exciting!

To kick off the festive fun, the incredible photograph above shows Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip admiring their decorated Christmas tree during the filming of a television special about life in the British royal family in 1969. Wouldn't it make the perfect Christmas card?

the-queen-posing-christmas-trees
Photo: © Getty Images

The Queen posed in front of the fantastic Christmas tree in Buckingham Palace after recording her Christmas message in 2017. 

the-queen-christmas-tree
Photo: © Getty Images

The Queen laughed with fashion designer Zandra Rhodes while they both admired Christmas decorations on the tree in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in 1998. 

kate-middleton-wrapping-christmas-presents-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate helped to wrap Christmas presents during a visit with Chirlane McCray, the first lady of New York, to the Northside Center for Child Development on December 8, 2014 in New York City. 

kate-middleton-christmas-tree
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas Party on December 15, 2015 in London. 

prince-william-gingerbread-house-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge decorated a gingerbread house at a Christmas party for the charity 'The Mix' in London in December 2016

Prince-Harry-camp-bastion-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry posed with a hilarious Christmas hat (complete with pigtails) and a mini Christmas tree as he stood outside his tent at Camp Bastion on December 12, 2012 in Afghanistan.

prince-george-charlotte-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoyed their candy canes after Christmas Day service at St. Marks Church on December 25, 2016. 

prince-charles-santa-claus-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images

 The Prince of Wales looked delighted to meet Father Christmas during a visit to Castell Coch to learn about the castle's history, refurbishment and programme of community activities on December 8, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. 

camilla-christmas-tree
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cornwall decorates the Clarence House Christmas tree with the help of underprivileged children from the London Taxi Driver's Fund in 2006. 

duchess-cornwall-christmas-santa
Photo: © Getty Images

Camilla switched on the Christmas lights in Bath in 2010 with a very special guest... Santa!

sarah-ferguson-christmas-present
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess Of York posed with presenst at the at  Annual Motor Neurone Disease Christmas Luncheon in 2002.

queen-maxima-santa-claus-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands attended the Christmas gala concert for the best school band on December 14, 2017 and made a very special festive friend indeed. 

norway-royal-family-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images

It doesn't get much more festive than this. King Harald, Prince Marius Borg Hoiby, Princess Mette-Marit, Prince Sverre Magnus, Prince Haakon, Queen Sonja and Princess Ingrid Alexandra attended a Christmas photo session at the Royal Palace in Oslo, 2014. Mette-Marit looked amazing in traditional attire.

prince-jacques-christmas-snowman
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Jacques of Monaco met a snowman mascot at the annual Christmas gifts distribution at Monaco Palace in December 2016.

princess-charlene-christmas-presents
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the Christmas gifts distribution at the Palace on in Monte-Carlo in 2013, where she gave out presents to Santa'a little helpers. 

princess-mette-marit-decorating-christmas-tree
Photo: © Getty Images

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra and her parents Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit decorated a Christmas tree during a Christmas photo session at the Royal Palace in Oslo in 2017. 

Prince-Sverre-Magnus-and-Princess-Ingrid-Alexandra-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images

Norway's Prince Sverre Magnus and Princess Ingrid Alexandra posed during a Christmas photo session at Skaugum, the residence of the Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Norway, in 2015

Princess-Victoria-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images

King Carl Gustaf XVI and Queen Silvia of Sweden watched a young Princess Victoria celebrate Christmas at the Royal Palace of Sweden in 1978. 

swedish-royals-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images

How adorable is this photo of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden with their baby son Prince Carl Philip in December 1979?

