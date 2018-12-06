20 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

...
These were Prince George's proud words to Prince William before he flew to Cyprus
prince-william-haircut-everyone-goes-crazy
Photo: © Getty Images

Two royal babies, two royal weddings and Prince Charles' 70th birthday – it's certainly been a year of celebration for the Queen and her family. Fans will look back on 2018 as a time filled with love, joy and many milestones.

At the beginning of the year, Prince William and Kate welcomed their third child – a bouncing baby boy named Louis, and a younger brother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Three weeks later, Prince Harry officially tied the knot with his fiancée Meghan Markle, transforming the couple into the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Five months later it was Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie's turn to walk up the aisle. Let's take a look at the best royal moments of 2018, starting with…

Prince William's new haircut

The Duke of Cambridge welcomed the new year with his new do. In January, he took part in an engagement with Step Into Health charity, sporting a buzzcut. It was revealed that the man behind his brand new look was award-winning celebrity hair stylist Joey Wheeler, a senior stylist at Richard Ward. Joey has previously cut and styled Kate's hair.

the-queen-anna-wintour-frow
Photo: © Getty Images

The Queen's debut at London Fashion Week

In February, the Queen made her first ever appearance at London Fashion Week. Who better to show her the ropes than US Vogue editor Anna Wintour? The pair sat front row at Richard Quinn's SS18 show and were pictured giggling together. The monarch was attending to present Mr Quinn with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Dressed for the occasion, Her Majesty turned heads in a duck egg blue tweed dress and jacket by Angela Kelly, which were adorned with tiny Swarovski crystals.

kate-middleton-meghan-markle-first-fab-four-outing
Photo: © Getty Images

The Fab Four make their debut

Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan carried out their first ever joint engagement together in February. Dubbed the Fab Four, the royals attended the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in central London. The event was aptly themed Making a Difference Together and showcased causes close to the royals' hearts, including Heads Together and the Invictus Games. Kate, who was just weeks away from her due date, dressed her bump in a blue dress by Seraphine while Meghan, who became the fourth patron of the Foundation after the royal wedding, opted for a navy Jason Wu dress.

kate-middleton-prince-william-welcome-louis
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Louis' arrival

Prince William and Kate's third child arrived on Monday 23 April. As they had done with their two older children, the couple presented their baby boy to the world from the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital. More than a week later, William and Kate announced that they had named their son Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

prince-charles-walks-meghan-down-aisle
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Charles walks Meghan up the aisle

Just days before Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, the palace announced that Meghan's father Thomas Markle was too poorly to attend. His role was taken over by Prince Charles, who proudly walked the bride up the aisle. Harry later revealed: "I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming, and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Meghan needs and I'm here to support you.' For him that's a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he's our father so of course he's gonna be there for us."

prince-harry-meghan-markle-wedding-may
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan's public kiss

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave the people what they wanted – a very sweet, public kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel. Crowds whooped and cheered as Harry and Meghan shared a kiss after their hour-long ceremony in Windsor on 19 May.

meghan-markle-post-wedding-diana-diamond
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan's second wedding reception

The Queen hosted a grand reception at St George's Hall for all 600 guests, but the evening do was a much more private affair. Two hundred of the couple's closest friends and family members were invited for dinner and dancing at Frogmore House. Meghan changed out of her traditional Givenchy gown and into a more slinky evening dress by Stella McCartney. The bride also debuted her new wedding gift from Harry – an exquisite aquamarine ring that used to belong to Princess Diana.

meghan-markle-first-trooping
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan Markle's first Trooping the Colour

The royal family celebrated the Queen's 92nd birthday in June with the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony. This year, there was a new member of the family who made her debut on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony – Meghan. Her husband Harry was seen giving clear instructions on when to curtsy for the Queen. She told him, "say when," and when Harry replied "now" she bobbed down as the Queen arrived back at the palace in her carriage, ensuring Meghan was in perfect timing with the rest of the family.

zara-tindall-baby-lena

Zara and Mike Tindall welcome second child

The second royal baby of the year arrived in June, when Zara gave birth to her and Mike's second daughter, Lena. The little girl was born at the Stroud Maternity Unit of Gloucestershire Royal hospital, weighing a healthy 9lbs3oz. Lena's full name – Lena Elizabeth – was announced nine days after she was born, with a rep for the couple revealing that it was "just a name they liked," although Elizabeth is a clear nod to Zara's grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

kate-middleton-children-polo
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate's family day out with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Officially on maternity leave, the Duchess of Cambridge looked thrilled to be enjoying a family day out with her children in June. Kate, her son Prince George and her daughter Princess Charlotte cheered on dad William as he took part in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park.

prince-louis-christening
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Louis' christening

The Cambridges made their debut as a family of five to attend Prince Louis' christening in July. The royal baby was as good as gold during the ceremony at St James's Palace, arriving fast asleep in the arms of his mum Kate. Louis wore the traditional christening gown that has been passed down through generations, while Kate looked incredible in a cream Alexander McQueen dress.

prince-harry-kiss-meghan-polo
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan kiss at the polo

In the early stages of their dating, Harry and Meghan sneaked a kiss at the polo at Coworth Park, hiding behind their car and shying away from the cameras. But more than a year later in July, two months after their wedding, the newlyweds showed they were still very much in the honeymoon phase as they publicly kissed at the Sentebale Polo Cup. Harry couldn't resist celebrating his team's win at the Berkshire Polo Club.

meghan-markle-first-project-mum-support
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan Markle launches her cookbook

The Duchess has been finding her own causes to support as she becomes a member of the royal family. Her first solo project saw her write the foreword for a charity cookbook, Together, which was compiled by a group of women who were affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. The women shared their recipes and turned them into a book. Meghan's mum Doria Ragland and her husband Harry were on hand to support the Duchess at the book launch, and Harry beamed with pride as his wife delivered an off-the-cuff speech.

prince-philip-rare-outings
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Philip attends his second royal wedding of the year

The Queen's husband has largely remained out of the spotlight since his retirement in 2017, but in October he attended his second royal wedding of the year, showing his support for his granddaughter Princess Eugenie. There was speculation as to how the day would unfold given that Philip was to be reunited with Sarah, Duchess of York, but there were no signs of tension between the pair as they celebrated Eugenie's big day.

princess-eugenie-wedding-jack
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Eugenie ties the knot with Jack Brooksbank

After more than seven years together, Eugenie tied the knot with her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, who she met during her university days. The bride and groom also chose to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with Eugenie wowing in a Peter Pilotto wedding dress and the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, lent to her by her grandmother the Queen.

princess-eugenie-wedding-bridal-party
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte make up Eugenie's bridal party

Princess Eugenie and Jack had quite the star-studded bridal party. There were some famous faces including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall, as well as Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy. Eugenie shared this gorgeous photo of her bridesmaids and pageboys and captioned it: "Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together."

prince-harry-first-baby-gifts
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan's tour of Australasia

Following their wedding, Harry and Meghan went on a whistle-stop tour of Ireland but it wasn't until October that they carried out their first long-haul trip abroad. The Sussexes spent 16 days in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga carrying out no fewer than 71 engagements. Meghan had just announced her pregnancy, so it's no wonder the couple were inundated with baby gifts during their stay.

kate-middleton-family-royal-order
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate showcases her Royal Family Order

The Queen gifted Kate a special honour – the Royal Family Order – last year, but it wasn't until October that fans were given a clear view of the brooch. Attending a lavish state banquet held in honour of the Dutch royals at Buckingham Palace, Kate proudly pinned the accessory to her dress. It features an image of the Queen and is made from glass rather than the traditional ivory. The Royal Family Order is a special honour given to female family members as a thank you for their service.

prince-charles-birthday-portrait-with-grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Charles' 70th birthday

The heir to the throne celebrated his landmark 70th birthday in November, and to mark the occasion, the palace released some gorgeous family photos of Charles and his loved ones. The photoshoot took place at Clarence House and showed Charles with his wife Camilla, his sons William and Harry, his daughters-in-law Kate and Meghan and his grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis.

Royal photographer Chris Jackson took the snaps and told the Sunday Times magazine: "It was lovely chaos with the children. He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bouncing Louis up and down for a long time. George was very happy on the Prince's knee. They have a great relationship that's a little more established, as George is a bit older."

kate-middleton-gorgeous-prince-charles-party
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate attends Prince Charles' 70th birthday

The royals celebrated with a private birthday party at Buckingham Palace. The formal dinner was a chance to dress up in all their finery, and the Duchess of Cambridge didn't disappoint! Kate looked as stunning as ever with a flawless complexion and pretty updo. She appeared to be wearing a one-shoulder hot pink gown, with ruffled floral details.

