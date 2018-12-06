Two royal babies, two royal weddings and Prince Charles' 70th birthday – it's certainly been a year of celebration for the Queen and her family. Fans will look back on 2018 as a time filled with love, joy and many milestones.
At the beginning of the year, Prince William and Kate welcomed their third child – a bouncing baby boy named Louis, and a younger brother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Three weeks later, Prince Harry officially tied the knot with his fiancée Meghan Markle, transforming the couple into the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Five months later it was Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie's turn to walk up the aisle. Let's take a look at the best royal moments of 2018, starting with…
Prince William's new haircut
The Duke of Cambridge welcomed the new year with his new do. In January, he took part in an engagement with Step Into Health charity, sporting a buzzcut. It was revealed that the man behind his brand new look was award-winning celebrity hair stylist Joey Wheeler, a senior stylist at Richard Ward. Joey has previously cut and styled Kate's hair.