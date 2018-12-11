9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton brings festive cheer to children in hospital as new patronage is announced – live updates

...
Kate Middleton brings festive cheer to children in hospital as new patronage is announced – live updates
You're reading

Kate Middleton brings festive cheer to children in hospital as new patronage is announced – live updates

1/9
Next

Fans rally to support Meghan Markle after slew of negative press
kate middleton visits evelina london children hospital in green dress
Photo: © PA

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a touching visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on Tuesday morning, just moments after her patronage with the hospital was announced. Kate, accompanied by her husband William, met youngsters who are receiving treatment. The royals left their three young children at home as they got into the holiday spirit and took part in some Christmas-themed activities.

Kate was suitably festive in a green polka dot dress, with her hair styled in her trademark bouncy waves. The Duchess, 36, accessorised with an olive green clutch. Evelina London is part of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, of which the Queen is Patron. By becoming patron of the hospital, Kate is hoping to shine a light on medical professionals working on the front-line in children's healthcare, and all the work they do to support youngsters in their early years.

Later in the day, the parents-of-three travelled to The Passage, a charity that supports homeless people and encourages them to make long-term changes to their lives. Let's take a look at some of the best photos from William and Kate's day out…

kate middleton visits evelina london children hospital in green dress
Photo: © PA

The Duke and Duchess brought festive cheer to Evelina London Children's Hospital, meeting staff and parents whose children are receiving life-changing care and support. They were given a warm welcome at the hospital, after which they took part in Christmas-themed activities.

kate middleton visits evelina london children hospital in green dress
Photo: © Rex

A closer look at Kate's very festive outfit – a polka dot L.K.Bennett dress that featured a large bow at the nape of the neck. It is priced at £325.

kate middleton visits evelina london children hospital in green dress
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate's new patronage was announced just moments before her visit. Marian Ridley, Director of Evelina London, said: "We are absolutely delighted and deeply honoured The Duchess of Cambridge has chosen to become our Patron. The Duchess shares our passion for giving children and young people the very best start in life and Her Royal Highness' support will help champion the life-saving care our staff are providing to our patients.

"It is a huge pleasure to welcome Their Royal Highnesses back to our hospital and we are absolutely delighted that they are able to join us as we begin to celebrate our milestone 150th anniversary. We are immensely grateful for Their Royal Highnesses' support and we look forward to working closely with The Duchess as our Patron."

kate-middleton-meets-parents-hospital
Photo: © Getty Images

The hospital is marking its 150th anniversary next year, and ahead of the milestone event, William and Kate kicked off the celebrations early. They spoke to staff and parents at the hospital and learnt about how the facility provides health services to children and families from before birth, throughout childhood and into adult life. Evelina London also offers specialist services for children with rare and complex conditions from across south London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex and beyond.

kate-middleton-meets-children-hospital
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess took part in an arts and craft session, helping the children colour in drawings of Christmas trees.

kate-middleton-crouching-girl
Photo: © Getty Images

She took a shine to one little girl, who she had been seated next to during the arts and craft session.

kate-middleton-talking-boy
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate also crouched down to speak to one adorable boy, who was dressed up smartly for the royal visit.

kate-middleton-and-cruz
Photo: © Getty Images

As part of the celebrations, Kate helped Cruz Brown, aged four, unveil a banner which features the little boy.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries