The Queen threw open the doors to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to welcome the royals for her annual pre-Christmas lunch. Every year in the week leading up to the 25th, Her Majesty hosts a big luncheon for extended members of her family. It's an opportunity for the monarch to catch up with all of her relatives, before she retreats to Sandringham where she is joined by only her immediate family. She typically spends the weeks following Christmas in Norfolk and doesn't return to London until after her father's death anniversary in February.
The Cambridge family arrived in one car. Prince William was spotted behind the wheel of his Range Rover, driving his wife Kate, his son Prince George and his daughter Princess Charlotte. The children's nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo was also pictured in the backseat of the car next to the children.
Kate looked lovely in pink and flashed her winning smile at the camera. She gave a friendly wave to members of the public outside the palace.