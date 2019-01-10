Meghan Markle turns stylist in first royal patronage visit - live updates

Following the announcement of her new roles within the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has made her first official visit to her new patronage Smart Works. Turning heads as she stepped out of her car on Thursday morning, Meghan - who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in Spring - looked in great shape whilst greeting the crowds outside Smart Works, a charity which helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives.
Just moments earlier, Kensington Palace revealed that the former actress is one of four Patronages. She will take on with the other three being The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities and Mayhew. Half of Smart Works clients are from an ethnic minority, long term unemployed and have been unsuccessful with a large number of job applications. Thanks to the charity's support, 60% go on to get a job following their visit to Smart Works. As well as providing complete outfits of high quality clothes for job interviews, beneficiaries also have access to one-to-one interview training and the opportunity to join Smart Works Network.
