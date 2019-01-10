Meghan Markle turns stylist in first royal patronage visit - live updates

10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Following the announcement of her new roles within the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has made her first official visit to her new patronage Smart Works. Turning heads as she stepped out of her car on Thursday morning, Meghan - who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in Spring - looked in great shape whilst greeting the crowds outside Smart Works, a charity which helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives.

Just moments earlier, Kensington Palace revealed that the former actress is one of four Patronages. She will take on with the other three being The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities and Mayhew. Half of Smart Works clients are from an ethnic minority, long term unemployed and have been unsuccessful with a large number of job applications. Thanks to the charity's support, 60% go on to get a job following their visit to Smart Works. As well as providing complete outfits of high quality clothes for job interviews, beneficiaries also have access to one-to-one interview training and the opportunity to join Smart Works Network.

Meghan, 37, wore a dress from Hatch and tan coat by Oscar de la Renta. The Duchess of Sussex was met at her car by Smart Works chief executive Kate Stephens. She was also greeted by chair and founder of the charity Lady Juliet Hughes-Hallett.

The former actress wore her trademark raven hair in a sleek bun, while subtle makeup accentuated her stunning facial features. She appeared to be in great spirits as she arrived, happily waving at photographers.

During the event, Meghan met with staff members, and heard all about the work that the organisation does. The royal also met with women who have benefited from the charity’s support and heard about their experiences in finding employment after the programme.

The Duchess heard from staff members about the work of the charity and met women who have benefited from its support. She told the group, which included two former clients: "I'm so happy to be here. You guys know I've been quietly coming by... close to a year." She added: "It's nice to be able to now do it publicly and really talk about the work that you do."

After getting a job, Smart Works provide five additional pieces of clothing.

At one point, Meghan was even allowed to offer her own advice on dressing for an interview.Here seen helping Patsy Wardally, 56, with her outfit.

Meghan chatted to women who have benefited from the charity's support as they shareed their experience in finding employment.

Meghan happily helped assist in finding outfits for women attending their second dressing as well as sitting in on their interview coaching and preparation.

The pregnant royal also did some interview preparation with Ruma Parvin. The charity has helped succeed in job interviews.

