Meghan Markle dubbed 'inspirational' as she cuddles up to closest pals in new intimate photos

The Duchess of Sussex has been dubbed inspirational by one of her closest friends as she appeared in a series of new heartwarming snaps.

In the three candid shots posted on Instagram, Meghan can be seen embracing two of her BFFs - Kelly McKee Zajfen and Abigail Spencer.

The trio all rocked white T-shirts with the logo "Love Like a Mother" in red font and blue denim jeans.

Their matching tops have been created by Alliance of Moms – an organization co-founded by Kelly – which supports pregnant and parenting teens in foster care so they can build a positive future for their families.

Speaking about Meghan and her fellow Suits co-star, Abigail, Kelly wrote in the caption: "When we speak about the people in our lives who lift us up when you need it with undeniable force of pure love I think of these two. You inspire me. You pick me up when I need it and you Love Like A Mother!

"Thank you for continuing to support the @allianceofmoms For supporting this campaign and our youth. In doing so, you are supporting the mission to build bright futures for young parents who have experienced foster care."

© Instagram / @allianceofmoms / @_heartmom_ Meghan shares a giggle with Abigail and Kelly

Proceeds from the T-shirts "support essential services, education, and advocacy so that young parents in foster care and their children can heal and thrive".

Meghan was previously involved in the Alliance of Moms' CommUNITY of Motherhood campaign last year, and has supported Kelly through the grief of losing her son George, who died aged just nine in July 2022.

Kelly has previously said of the Duchess: "You are always the first to say yes and support those you love. You are a fierce advocate for those who are in need. Thank you for joining this year’s campaign to support LA’s expectant and parenting foster youth, which helps provide critical services, education, resources and advocacy so they can build a better future for themselves and their families."

© Instagram / @allianceofmoms / @_heartmom_ Proceeds from the T-shirts support young parents in foster care

Meanwhile, actress Abigail Spencer appeared in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, where fans learned that she was one of many guests who attended Meghan's baby shower in New York, while she was pregnant with Archie.

Earlier this week, Meghan sent out beautiful gift baskets to her closest friends as she prepares to launch her latest venture, American Riviera Orchard. Kelly was one of the recipients of the care packages, which featured homemade strawberry jam, lemons and flowers.

"Ohhhhh Just a taste of what’s to come!!! So proud of you M," Kelly wrote as she shared a photograph on Instagram.

Mindy Kaling, fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Delfina Blaquier have also been among the lucky recipients.

Meghan launched her new website last month but the Duchess is keeping fans on tenterhooks before releasing full details on what her business will provide.

Trademark applications filings for American Riviera Orchard include digital and print cookbooks, tableware including cutlery, dinnerware and decanters, napkins and tablecloths, and a variety of food ranging from jams and jellies to spreads and butters.

A further extension, as reported by MailOnline, also lists cosmetic and beauty products, including scented oils, soaps and haircare.

