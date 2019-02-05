﻿
The Duchess is supporting Children's Mental Health Week

kate-middleton-talks-to-schoolchildren
Photo: © PA
The Duchess of Cambridge shone a light on children's mental health on Tuesday as she paid a visit to two schools in London. Kate, who is patron of Place2Be, showed her support for the charity's Children's Mental Health Week, which is marked every year.

Kate first visited Lavender Primary School in Enfield, north London where she bonded with parents about the challenges of putting in place good routines for their children. The mother-of-three, who has a love of sports, also watched youngsters take part in the school's very active Daily Mile challenge. 

The second school Kate visited was the Alperton Community School in Brent. The royal was introduced to the woman named as the world's best teacher, Andria Zafirakou. Ms Zafirakou, an arts and textiles teacher who was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list, helped redesign the school's curriculum and often spends time visiting students' homes to provide additional support.

See the best photos from Kate's day out…

kate-middleton-school-bouquet
Photo: © PA
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mum arrived to very excited cheers from well-wishers outside Lavender Primary School. She waved to the crowds before heading to the school's entrance, where she was welcomed by staff and children.

kate-middleton-closeup
Photo: © WENN
Kate looked as elegant as ever in a very chic green coat. She had her hair down in her trademark bouncy curls and as always, wore just a hint of makeup to highlight her pretty features. Kate accessorised with a pair of £1,833 diamond leaf earrings in yellow gold by Kiki McDonough.

kate-middleton-green-coat-dress
Photo: © WENN
A closer look at Kate's bright green dress by Eponine and funky black high heel boots.

kate-middleton-with-family-photo
Photo: © PA
As she chatted to Year 2 pupils, Kate joined pupils in sharing objects that represent something that makes them happy. The Duchess brought along a printed photograph of her family – her husband Prince William and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. The photo was the same portrait the Cambridges released at Christmas, showing the family dressed down in jeans in their country home, Anmer Hall.

"I've got something. It's not very big. Do you want to see it?" Kate asked the children. "This is a photograph of my family. These are my children and this is my husband. And my family makes me feel happy. And we like playing outside together and spending lots of time together as a family. And that makes me feel very happy. Do you like spending time with your families? What do you like doing sometimes?"

kate-middleton-place2be
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate has been patron of Place2Be since 2013. The charity provides in-school support and expert training to improve the emotional wellbeing of pupils, families, teachers and school staff. The charity works directly with more than 282 primary and secondary schools across England, Scotland and Wales.

As patron of Place2Be, Kate showed her support for Children's Mental Health Week, an initiative that shines a spotlight on the importance of children and young people's mental health. The theme of this year's Children's Mental Health Week is Healthy: Inside and Out, focusing on the connection between physical and mental health.

kate-middleton-at-lavendar-primary-school
Photo: © Getty Images
She joined Year 6 pupils for a food diary activity, which focuses on the links between food choices and mood and feelings.

kate-middleton-parent-discussion
Photo: © PA
At Lavender Primary School, Kate – who is a strong believer in the importance of supporting children from a young age to prevent problems later on in life – was introduced to teachers and students. She sat in on two different lessons focusing on the importance of physical and mental health. She was also able to bond with other parents, and the group spoke about the challenges of putting in place good routines and habits around sleep, screen-time, healthy eating and exercise.

kate-middleton-with-dog-at-school
Photo: © Getty Images
Before leaving, Kate said hello to the school's pet dog Herbie, who couldn't resist jumping up on the royal.

kate-middleton-and-little-boy-through-railing
Photo: © Getty Images
As she left the school, the Duchess also greeted well-wishers outside the gates, including this adorable little boy.

