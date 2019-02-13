﻿
3 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton V&A Museum gala dinner - live updates

Kate Middleton V&A Museum gala dinner - live updates
Kate Middleton V&A Museum gala dinner - live updates

The Duchess of Cornwall shares heartbreaking rare anecdote about late mother
Kate gala dress Gucci
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge attended a gala dinner at the V&A Museum on Wednesday evening in aid of 'Mentally Healthy Schools'. She was guest of honour at the 100 Women in Finance fundraiser, which Kate is a Patron of. Kate attended a private reception before making a short speech ahead of the dinner. It was a busy day for the Duchess, as she was a guest of honour at the Mental Health in Education conference at Mercers' Hall just hours before. For Kate, supporting young people is always at the heart of Heads Together, and is a key focus of her work at The Royal Foundation.

Let's take a look at photographs from Kate's important evening...

The Duchess looked beautiful in a pink and white Gucci gown, with her hair worn loose. She accessorised with a burgundy  clutch - more outfit details here

Kate arrives at the gala
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess was greeted by Dr Tristram Hunt, Director of the V&A, of which she is patron, and Colonel Jane Davis, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Greater London. 

Kate meets fundraisers
Photo: © Getty Images
She then joined 100WF’s CEO Amanda Pullinger and Lauren Malafronte, Chair of its Global Association Board, telling them: “This time last year I was still pregnant!”

