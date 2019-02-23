﻿
1 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Duke and Duchess of Sussex late for Morocco tour - live updates

...
Duke and Duchess of Sussex late for Morocco tour - live updates
You're reading

Duke and Duchess of Sussex late for Morocco tour - live updates

1/1
Next

Royal family release new official photographs of young Princess 
Meghan and Harry
Photo: © Rex
1/1

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will arrive in Morocco on Saturday evening a little later than expected due to their delayed Royal Air Maroc flight. Harry and Meghan are travelling by a scheduled flight which was late arriving in the UK, Kensington Palace said. Harry and Meghan will be greeted by the British Ambassador to Morocco and his wife at Casablanca airport. The intention of the visit is to highlight Morocco's focus on women’s empowerment, girl's education, inclusivity, and the encouragement of social entrepreneurship.

READ: See INSIDE Meghan Markle's baby shower celebrations - amazing photo

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...