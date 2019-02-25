﻿
14 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Harry and Meghan's final day in Morocco: petting horses, tasting local food and more

The three-day tour comes to an end

...
Prince Harry and Meghan's final day in Morocco: petting horses, tasting local food and more
You're reading

Prince Harry and Meghan's final day in Morocco: petting horses, tasting local food and more

1/14
Next

Duchess Kate's exciting half term with Prince George and Princess Charlotte revealed
meghan markle baby bump morocco
Photo: © Getty Images
1/14

On the last day of their royal tour of Morocco, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Royal Moroccan Equestrian Club Dar Essalam to learn more about the country's programme of supporting children with disabilities through equine therapy. Harry and Meghan's three-day visit to Morocco comes to an end on Monday and will also see the couple watch Moroccan children make a dish from the Grenfell cookbook championed by Duchess Meghan.

READ: The royal family's most romantic gestures

The visit comes the day after the royal couple dazzled crowds at at a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco at the British Residence in Rabat. The royal couple spent the evening meeting influential Moroccan women and speaking to the nation's young entrepreneurs and disabled athletes.

We'll be updating this story with all the live pictures and information so stay tuned!

meghan markle harry at stables
Photo: © Getty Images
2/14

The royal couple, who are expecting their first child together in spring, appeared to be in great spirits during the final day of the tour. They arrived casually dressed and hand in hand, and, as they walked past horses in a stable block, they reached out to stroke the animals.

MORE: Meghan Markle's New York baby shower guestlist - see who made the cut

prince harry touching horse
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they joined a horse-grooming session at the club in the capital, Rabat, before watching a riding demonstration and meeting trainers and instructors.

prince harry meghan horses
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

Both Harry and Meghan looked adorable as they pet horses. They were given the chance to see how the youngsters are benefiting from working with horses.

MORE: 6 fun activities Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children can do in Windsor

harry meghan smiles
5/14

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, looked every inch the smitten couple as they walked hand-in-hand during the visit.

MORE: The most beautiful royal weddings

meghan harry chat
Photo: © PA
6/14

At one point, the royal couple were seen chatting to guests during the engagement. They happily engaged with children who took part in a riding demonstration.

MORE: All the times Prince Harry treated pregnant Meghan like a queen that she is

meghan-markle-arrives-for-cooking-demo
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

The next engagement of their final day took Harry and Meghan to the Villa Des Ambassadeurs. With the sun beating down, Meghan removed her coat to reveal her casual look of a striped top and black jeans.

meghan-markle-looks-at-painting
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

The royals were greeted by a group of local children, waving Union Jacks and Moroccan flags. They were presented with gifts including a painting which Meghan held up to inspect.

meghan-markle-meets-chef
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

The couple were introduced to leading chef Moha Fedal, who hosts the North African version of Masterchef. At the Villa Des Ambassadeurs, he teaches traditional Moroccan cooking classes to local children from under-privileged backgrounds in Rabat. "I hope to cook for you next time," the chef told the couple. "You come with your baby to Marrakech next time." Meghan replied: "We would love to."

young-chefs-await-meghan-markle's-arrival
Photo: © PA
10/14

The budding young chefs, aged between nine and 18, awaited Harry and Meghan's arrival.

meghan-markle-samples-food
Photo: © Getty Images
11/14

The Duchess, a self-confessed foodie, sampled some of the food including the pigeon pastilla Harry is so fond of. "It's delicious," Meghan said in French.

prince-harry-and-meghan-sip-from-bowls
Photo: © Getty Images
12/14

They tried some of the local delicacies, including a spicy chickpea soup which was presented in artisan bowls.

prince-harry-and-meghan-laughing-at-cooking-demo
Photo: © Getty Images
13/14

It certainly looked like a fun engagement, with the parents-to-be bonding with local children! One child said something in Arabic to the chef, who turned to the Duke and said: "He finds you a very good person." Meghan said of her husband: "He is a good person."

meghan-markle-looking-at-dates
Photo: © Getty Images
14/14

Meghan was presented with a beautiful bouquet of red roses and offered some tasty-looking dates.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...