Mike and Zara Tindall's daughter Mia enjoys day out with cousins Savannah and Isla - all the photos

Princess Anne was in her element on Saturday as she spent the day with her children and granddaughters at the Gatcombe Park Horse Trials, in which Zara Tindall was taking part in. Zara was cheered on my her mum, along with husband Mike Tindall and their two young daughters, Mia, five, and baby Lena. Also in attendance was Mark Phillips, his wife Autumn, and their daughters Savannah, eight, and six-year-old Isla.

While Lena is a little too young to be running around, her older sister certainly made up for it! Mia was pictured having fun walking dogs, getting piggyback rides from Savannah, and eating ice cream.

Both Peter and Zara are incredibly close to their parents, and their families are often seen spending time together. Known for their down-to-earth approach to royalty, the siblings have previously spoken about their gratitude for not being given royal titles like their cousins – allowing for them to lead a more 'normal' life. The pair gave a rare joint interview in 2010 to park Princess Anne's 60th birthday, in which they gave an insight into their upbringing. "I look at her and just think if I was going to be a mother, that's what I would want to be like," Zara said.

"I would like to be as good a mother as she has been to us." Peter added: "Her advice generally about life has been invaluable. Whenever we may have got slightly above our station she'd be the first one to bring us back down to earth."

It certainly looked like the families had a wonderful day on Saturday – take a look at the best photos from their afternoon out in our gallery…

Mia Tindall had a wonderful time hanging out with oldest cousin Savannah - who treated her to a piggyback ride. 

Autumn Phillips took Savannah, Isla and Mia to get an ice cream after a long day running around. The doting mum and aunt captured their enjoyment on camera as she helped them pick their flavours at the ice cream van.

Princess Anne kept an eye on her four young granddaughters while cheering on only daughter Zara at the races. 

While Savannah was busy giving Mia a piggyback ride, her younger sister Isla enjoyed getting one from dad Peter Phillips. 

The three young cousins enjoyed chatting to each other as they stopped to eat their ice cream. 

Zara was taking part in the Gatcombe Park Horse Trials on Saturday afternoon.

Sporty Savannah ran across the grounds, looking stylish in a rainbow jumper, leggins and a bodywarmer. 

