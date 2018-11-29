﻿
24 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The most adorable young royals including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

There's a new royal baby on the way!

Watch baby Prince Harry make an early appearance on Buckingham Palace balcony – video
prince charles and grandchildren
Photo: © PA
Ahead of the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan's new baby, we take a look at the British and European royal families, who often release photos of the tiniest members of their family to celebrate milestones such as birthdays and christenings. Last November, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis starred in official portraits to mark their grandfather Prince Charles' landmark 70th birthday. The young Cambridges looked adorable and their bond with Grandpa Wales was clear to see.

Chris Jackson had the honour of photographing the royals and said: "It was lovely chaos with the children. He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bouncing Louis up and down for a long time. George was very happy on the prince's knee. They have a great relationship that's a little more established, as George is a bit older."

Let's take a look at some of the cutest royals from twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco to Princess Leonore and Princess Estelle of Sweden…

prince louis
Prince Louis

Just like his siblings, Prince Louis was born at the Lindo Wing in St Mary's Hospital. He arrived on the morning of 23 April 2018, and later on the day, Prince William brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the hospital to meet their new baby brother. Like George, little Louis was christened at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace in July 2018.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte

On 2 May 2015, the world was introduced to Princess Charlotte. Prince William and Kate delighted fans across the globe as they posed for pictures. The proud father later brought Prince George to the hospital. Two months later, Princess Charlotte was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury at St. Mary Magdalene's Church in Sandringham.

prince george young
Prince George

Prince George was born at the Lindo Wing in St Mary's Hospital. He was born at 4.24 pm on 22 July 2013. As the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the media attention was huge. He was then declared as the third in line to the succession of the British throne. Royal watchers had to wait a day before Prince William and Kate made their appearance on the hospital steps. George was then christened on 23 October 2013 in the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace, the service was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Zara Tindall is one of George's godmothers.

Princess Gabriella
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Gabriella of Monaco

Prince Jacques
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Jacques of Monaco.

prince nicolas
Prince Nicolas of Sweden.

princess leonore
Princess Leonore of Sweden.

princess estelle
Princess Estelle of Sweden.

Prince Vincent Princess Josephine
Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent of Denmark.

princess isabella
Princess Isabella of Denmark.

prince christian
Prince Christian of Denmark.

prince henrik
Prince Henrik of Denmark.

princess athena
Princess Athena of Denmark.

princess amalia
Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands.

princess alexia
Princess Alexia of the Netherlands.

princess ariane
Princess Ariane of the Netherlands.

Princess Leonor
Princess Leonor of Spain.

Princess Sofia of Spain
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Sofia of Spain.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway.

Princess Eleonore
Photo: © Rex
Princess Eleonore and Prince Gabriel of Belgium.

Savannah Phillips
Photo: © Getty Images
Savannah Phillips.

isla phillips
Photo: © Getty Images
Isla Phillips.

Mia Tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
Mia Tindall.

