8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton attends first engagement since receiving special honour from the Queen - best photos

kate middleton green
The Duchess of Cambridge, who is the Patron of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, officially opened the new Centre of Excellence at Rodney Street on Wednesday. Kate, 37, also visited the Pears Family School in its new building and met with children and their families participating in a music class. This engagement marks the first time Kate has been seen in public since she was granted the title of Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order (GCVO). The Queen gave it to Kate as a wedding anniversary present to mark the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eighth year of marriage. The awards in the Royal Victorian Order are made personally by the Queen, for services to the Sovereign, and highlights the Duchess' close relationship with the royal family.

Wednesday's engagement sees the organisation moving its various departments under one roof, bringing together the best in research, policy and practice. It will be a space where leaders in neuroscience, mental health, social care and education work together with children and young people to improve understanding and practice.

This visit marked the Duchess's continued desire to shine a spotlight on child mental health issues and the importance early intervention, and working with the whole family, can make to those in vulnerable situations. The royal is keen to draw attention to the ways in which this charity is making progress in their work to lead a step change in children's and young people's mental health care. See all the pictures from this engagement below…

kate middleton anna freud
The Anna Freud Centre's work now reaches over one million children in schools as they work to reduce the burden of mental health difficulties that children can face. For those unsuited or unable to meet the demands of mainstream school provision, the Pears Family School can help. The school combines mental health care and education, for children aged 5-14, in a setting in which a parent or significant adult family member participates in the classroom with their child.

kate middleton green dress
Photo: © Rex
Kate looked lovely for the occasion, stepping out in a bottle green tailored dress by Emilia Wickstead. She teamed the outfit with nude suede heels and a clutch. Beauty wise, the mother-of-three wore her trademark brown hair in loose waves and her makeup was subtle and glowing - a little eyeliner, mascara, a smooth base and neutral lips.

kate centre of excellence
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate was seen flashing a broad smile as she stepped out of her car ahead of the engagement in London.

kate greeted
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate was greeted outside the building, which has been named after Anna Freud, the pioneer of child psychoanalysis - and daughter of the famous psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud - who was instrumental in its creation.

kate smiles broadly
Photo: © Getty Images
Speaking about the building the duchess told one group: "It must be so wonderful for you to see it."

kate laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
At one point, the Duchess was seen sharing a laugh with Amy Herring during her visit to the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.

kate waves bye
Photo: © Getty Images
At the end of the engagement, Kate waved goodbye to all the royal watchers who had gathered outside to catch a glimpse of her.

