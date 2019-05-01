Kate Middleton attends first engagement since receiving special honour from the Queen - best photos

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is the Patron of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, officially opened the new Centre of Excellence at Rodney Street on Wednesday. Kate, 37, also visited the Pears Family School in its new building and met with children and their families participating in a music class. This engagement marks the first time Kate has been seen in public since she was granted the title of Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order (GCVO). The Queen gave it to Kate as a wedding anniversary present to mark the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eighth year of marriage. The awards in the Royal Victorian Order are made personally by the Queen, for services to the Sovereign, and highlights the Duchess' close relationship with the royal family.
Wednesday's engagement sees the organisation moving its various departments under one roof, bringing together the best in research, policy and practice. It will be a space where leaders in neuroscience, mental health, social care and education work together with children and young people to improve understanding and practice.
This visit marked the Duchess's continued desire to shine a spotlight on child mental health issues and the importance early intervention, and working with the whole family, can make to those in vulnerable situations. The royal is keen to draw attention to the ways in which this charity is making progress in their work to lead a step change in children's and young people's mental health care. See all the pictures from this engagement below…