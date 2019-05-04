﻿
13 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Countless royal families arrive to pay respects at state funeral of Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg – pictures

The service was held at the Cathedral Notre-Dame

luxembourg-funeral
Photo: © PA
1/13

Royalty gathered to celebrate the life of Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg on Saturday, who sadly died in April. The Grand Ducal family arrived to mourn the 98-year-old royal at the Cathedral Notre-Dame of Luxembourg, where crowds attended from 8.30am to pay their respects. At the British Embassy, the Irish Guards also prepared to mark the occasion.

Grand Duke Henri revealed the sad news of Grand Duke Jean's passing on 23 April, releasing a statement which read: "It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of my beloved father, His Royal Highness Grand Duke Jean, who has passed away in peace, surrounded by the affection of his family."

The family had been gathered at the royal's bedside since Easter Sunday, when the family released a statement stating that the former monarch's health had severely worsened. "The state of health of His Royal Highness Grand Duke Jean has significantly deteriorated. The whole Grand Ducal Family is gathered at the bedside of Grand Duke Jean," it read. Scroll down to see the royal guests who gathered to celebrate his memory.

luxembourg-royals-funeral
Photo: © PA
2/13

The Grand Ducal family, including Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa (centre) stand in the funeral procession. 

coffin
Photo: © PA
3/13

Fittingly, the Grand Duke's coffin was driven on a howitzer from the Second World War to the cathedral - before being carried in by pall-bearers.

princess-anne
Photo: © PA
4/13

Princess Anne represented the British royal family at the memorial, arriving at the cathedral in a long black coat and a matching hat. After the Grand Duke's passing, the Queen sent a touching message of condolence addressed to Grand Duke Henri, writing: "I was tremendously saddened to learn of the death of your father Grand Duke Jean who served your country so well and for so many years. I have very fond memories of your father, including from the time he spent in the United Kingdom during the Second World War."

princess-anne-funeral
5/13

The letter continued: "As you know, wishing to contribute to the liberation of his country, he volunteered for the British Army, serving with distinction in the Irish Guards of which he was later to become Colonel of the Regiment. Your father will be greatly missed, both inside and outside Luxembourg. Prince Philip and I offer Your Royal Highness and the people of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg our most profound condolences. Elizabeth R."

queen-sofia-king-juan-carlos
Photo: © Getty Images
6/13

Spain's Queen Sofia and King Juan-Carlos also attended to pay their respects.

belgium-royals
Photo: © PA
7/13

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Philippe of Belgium and Crown Princess Elisabeth arrive at the funeral. King Philippe chose to wear military dress in honour of the Grand Duke, as did many other male guests.

queen-margrethe
Photo: © Getty Images
8/13

Queen Margrethe of Denmark also made the journey to attend the funeral.

king-harald-sonja
Photo: © PA
9/13

King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway are pictured arriving at the cathedral, as crowds gathered outside.

prince-albert-monaco
Photo: © Getty Images
10/13

Prince Albert of Monaco represented the House of Grimaldi at the ceremony – his wife Princess Charlene did not attend.

king-carl-gustaf
Photo: © Getty Images
11/13

King Carl XVI Gustaf represented the Swedish royal family.

jordanian-royals
Photo: © Getty Images
12/13

Jordanian royals Prince Hassan Bin Talal, Princess Sarvath and Princess Badiya bint Hassan were also in attendance.

princess-beatrix
Photo: © Getty Images
13/13

Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands was also photographed arriving at the service.

