Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg dies aged 98 His son Grand Duke Henri announced the sad news

Grand Duke Jean has died at the age of 98, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg has announced. His son, the Grand Duke Henri, revealed the sad news on Tuesday morning, releasing a statement which read: "It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of my beloved father, His Royal Highness Grand Duke Jean, who has passed away in peace, surrounded by the affection of his family."

The Grand Ducal family had been gathered at his bedside since Easter Sunday, when the family released a statement stating that the former monarch's health had severely worsened. "The state of health of His Royal Highness Grand Duke Jean has significantly deteriorated. The whole Grand Ducal Family is gathered at the bedside of Grand Duke Jean," it read.

The Grand Duke during his last public appearance

The Duke, who made his last public appearance on 16 February to attend the funeral of his sister Princess Alix, had been hospitalised a couple of weeks ago due to a pulmonary infection.

Grand Duke Jean with the Queen and Prince Philip

The former head of state is survived by his five children, who he had with wife Princess Josephine-Charlotte of Belgium, who died aged 77 in 2005. He had twenty-two grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

