Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduce baby boy – see all the photos

The Queen to meet royal baby today after Royal Windsor Horse Show
meghan-and-harryposing-baby
Photo: © PA
1/14

And baby makes three! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have presented their newborn son to the world in a much-anticipated photocall and interview. The royal parents introduced their baby boy – whose name has not been revealed – to press inside St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. The little bundle of joy looked adorable wrapped up in a blanket as the new parents cooed over their son.

Harry had given a brief interview on Monday, the day of the birth, but this was the first time the Sussexes stepped out as a family-of-three. Meghan looked absolutely radiant in a cream wrap dress by Givenchy. Standing alongside his wife, Harry was deliriously happy as he cradled their baby boy. Let's take a look at the best photos…

baby-sussex-close-up
Photo: © PA
2/14

Harry and Meghan proudly showed off their baby boy at Windsor Castle, the same venue where they held their first daytime wedding reception in May 2018. Harry cradled their baby boy while Meghan said: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

baby-sussex-first-image
Photo: © PA
3/14

The royal baby looked adorable in a tiny hat and was swaddled in a white blanket. The new parents spoke about their son, who was born at 5:26am on Monday. Asked who the baby takes after, Meghan said: "We're still trying to figure that out."

Harry said: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks we're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows." Asked how he found parenting, Harry added: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

baby-sussex-closeup
Photo: © PA
4/14

A closer look at Baby Sussex, who was fast asleep during his world debut.

meghan-markle-harry-arrive-photo-call-baby
Photo: © PA
5/14

The Duchess looked incredible in her Givenchy dress and heels by Manolo Blahnik.

meghan-markle-dress-baby-photocall
Photo: © PA
6/14

The new dad brimmed with joy as he showed off his two-day-old son.

meghan-markle-smiling-walking-baby
Photo: © PA
7/14

Meghan had not been seen in public for over a month.

meghan-markle-touching-baby-sussex
Photo: © PA
8/14

Asked to show more of their son's face to the cameras, Meghan laughed as Harry joked: "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful."

meghan-looks-at-baby
9/14

Meghan doted on her newborn baby boy.

meghan-looking-at-dad-harry
Photo: © PA
10/14

Harry said they were looking forward to spending some "precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up." Asked about going to see the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, Meghan said: "We just bumped into the Duke as we were walking by which was so nice. So it'll be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family and my mum's with us as well."

prince-harry-looking-at-meghan-baby
Photo: © PA
11/14

The couple, who are just 11 days away from their first wedding anniversary, were beside themselves with joy, giggling and looking into each other's eyes as they spoke. 

Meghan added: "Thank you everybody for all the well wishes and kindness, it just means so much."

meghan-markle-harry-hall-royal-baby
Photo: © PA
12/14

The baby's name will be announced shortly.

prince-harry-and-meghan-arms-wrapped
Photo: © PA
13/14

The couple looked madly in love with their newborn son as they returned home.

prince-harry-meghan-arms-wrapped-walking-away
Photo: © PA
14/14

Meghan wrapped an arm around Harry as they walked away.

