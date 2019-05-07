Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby announcement breaks record Baby Sussex has made social media history!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex only opened their joint Instagram account a few weeks ago, and since then, their page has broken two records! On Monday afternoon, when the royal couple confirmed the birth of their son on the social media app, thousands of well-wishers rushed to congratulate them. The Instagram announcement of the Baby Sussex's birth surpassed one million likes in less than an hour.

Prince Harry and Meghan launched their account, called Sussex Royal, on 2 April - and the page swiftly gained millions of followers. The account reached the one million in just 5 hours and 45 minutes - breaking the record for the fastest time to gain one million followers on Instagram. The caption of their first post read: "Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal. - Harry & Meghan." Now the account stands at 6.4 million followers.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan shocked royal watchers when they unfollowed many members of the Royal Family – including Prince William and Kate. However, there hasn't been a rift in the monarchy! In fact, the move was to support a cause they all hold close to their hearts: Mental health. Sussex Royal only follows a select number of accounts – 16 in total, as opposed to the 23 they were following before, including Oprah Winfrey’s SuperSoul, body positive account i_weigh, King Campaign, the royals’ own Heads Together, Black Mental Health Matters and more. Later this week, when the first pictures of Baby Sussex are unveiled, the post will no doubt garner lots of attention from the world.

