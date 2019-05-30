﻿
60 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Every single photo of Princess Charlotte - from her first steps to famous royal wave

...
Every single photo of Princess Charlotte - from her first steps to famous royal wave
You're reading

Every single photo of Princess Charlotte - from her first steps to famous royal wave

1/60
Next

REVEALED: Kate Middleton's half term plans with Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte
princess-charlotte-park
1/60

Princess Charlotte is just four years old, but she certainly knows how to steal the show! The young royal been pictured only a number of times during her childhood so far so that she can enjoy as normal a life as possible away from the public eye. On the times royal fans have seen her out, Charlotte has proved time and time again that she can make an entrance, and is already a pro at the royal wave. The little girl also enjoys pulling faces for the camera - just like her uncle Prince Harry when he was little. 

READ: Prince William's FRENCH nickname for Princess Charlotte revealed

Charlotte is the only girl out of her siblings, and it seems like she has her brothers in line! In footage from the Cambridge family's visit to the Duchess of Cambridge's Back to Nature garden, the little girl was heard telling Geroge to "come quick" while helping younger brother Prince Louis by holding his hand. While Charlotte and her siblings aren't seen out all the time, their proud parents often talk about their children. From what we know of the little Princess, she loves dancing, helping to make dinner and the colour pink - just like any other four year old!

MORE: Will Prince George and Princess Charlotte have special roles in Trooping the Colour?

Take a look through all the photos of Princess Charlotte throughout the years, from the very first time she was introduced to the world outside the Lindo Wing, to her fourth birthday portraits.

Photo: © Getty Images
2/60

Proud parents The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced their new little bundle of joy on the steps of the private maternity unit at St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London on May 2, 2015. 

Photo: © Getty Images
3/60

Swaddled in a white G. Hurt & Son blanket and wearing a little bonnet, the newest member of the royal family slept peacefully as the trio exited the hospital. 

Click below to see the rest of the images

Photo: © Getty Images
4/60

Less than 10 hours after her birth, the world was introduced to Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge. 

5/60

The fourth-in-line to the throne showed off her dark brown hair and blue eyes in a photo taken with her brother Prince George soon after she was born. Photo: Duchess of Cambridge

6/60

Proud brother George delicately kissed the head of his, then 1-month old sister. The adorable pictures were snapped by keen photographer and mum, Kate. Photo: Duchess of Cambridge

Photo: © Getty Images
7/60

The Duchess of Cambridge carried her new baby daughter into the church ahead the little girl's christening. Princess Charlotte wore the same beautiful lace christening gown that her brother had worn for his ceremony. 

Photo: © Getty Images
8/60

The young Princess was pushed to and from the religious service in a vintage Millson pram that was used by Queen Elizabeth for her sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward in the 1950s. 

9/60

Princess Charlotte posed for mom Kate in her first official solo portrait. In the picture the then 6-month-old wore a $32 dress from Spanish shop m&h. Photo: Duchess of Cambridge

10/60

The little girl laughed and giggled as she played with her cuddly dog toy at the family holiday home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Photo: Duchess of Cambridge

Photo: © Getty Images
11/60

Royal fans were delighted to see a glimpse of the sweet little girl on her first ski holiday with big brother George and her parents.

Photo: © Getty Images
12/60

The Cambridges headed to the French alps in March 2016 when Charlotte was ten months old for their first holiday as a family of four. 

Photo: © Getty Images
13/60

The new family snaps revealed that the little Princess had reached an important baby milestone. In a cute photos with her proud dad Charlotte showed off her first teeth. 

14/60

The little Princess donned a blue floral print dress and accessorised with a navy blue bow for her birthday photos. Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

15/60

To mark Charlotte's first birthday, Kensington Palace released a new set of official portraits shot by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge. Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

16/60

The little royal showed off what a big girl she is by walking with a Pintoy walker at her parent's home in Norfolk. Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

17/60

Prince George's little sister looked angelic wearing a pink floral dress and cardigan paired with pink bow as she posed with her "Wheels on the Bus" sound and action book by David Ellwand. Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Photo: © Getty Images
18/60

Princess Charlotte made her balcony debut alongside her mum the Duchess of Cambridge, dad Prince William and big brother Prince George during the 2016 Trooping the Colour. 

Photo: © Getty Images
19/60

Charlotte gave an adorable royal wave to the spectators who gathered outside the palace gates. 

20/60

Princess Charlotte flashed a big smile as she arrived on her first royal tour. The 16-month-old landed in Victoria, Canada on 24 September, 2016 with her parents and big brother Prince George for an eight day visit. 

Photo: © PA
21/60

Charlotte was all smiles and all cute as she petted a dog named Moose during the children's party for military families at Government House in Victoria, Canada. 

Photo: © PA
22/60

Charlotte played with a toy in her mother's arms during her first official engagement in Canada.

23/60

Charlotte coordinated in blue Pepa & Co. for her first visit abroad. matching with her mum and brother.  

Photo: © PA
24/60

Charlotte waited in awe as she watched a man blow up a balloon with her parents and brother George, during her first royal engagement at a children's party for military families during the royal tour in Canada.

Photo: © PA
25/60

Charlotte gave her best cheeky look while she was carried by her mum Kate on Christmas Day in 2016.

Photo: © PA
26/60

Prince William and Kate's little lady was on the move with a candy cane during Christmas Day service at St. Mark's Church in December 2016. 

27/60

To celebrate her second birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released this photo of Charlotte. Kate once again showed off her photography skills and snapped this shot outside their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, in April. The royal couple wrote along with the photo: "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do."

Photo: Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace

Photo: © Getty Images
28/60

Just a couple weeks after her second birthday, Princess Charlotte was the perfect flower girl for her aunt Pippa's wedding. Dressed in an ivory dress with a blush ribbon and flower crown, she and Prince George were "well-behaved" according to guests.

Photo: © Getty Images
29/60

Princess Charlotte gave a royal wave as she arrived on her second tour with her parents and brother to Warsaw, Poland in July 2017. For the arrival, she wore her uncle Prince Harry's red shoes to match her dress. 

Photo: © Getty Images
30/60

Princess Charlotte recieved her first bouquet of flowers when she went with her family to Berlin in July 2017. Charlotte immediately smelled the lovely flowers as they made their way from the plane to continue on with their activities in Germany. 

Photo: © Getty Images
31/60

Princess Charlotte had a helping hand from her mum as she walked down the steps of their private plane in Berlin during the second stop of their royal visit to Poland and Germany in July 2017. 

Photo: © Getty Images
32/60

Princess Charlotte coordinated with her mum Duchess Kate in pink for the 2017 Trooping the Colour. During the flyover, she and her brother Prince George waved to the pilots and were all smiles.

33/60

Her Royal Cuteness! In January 2018, Kensington Palace released photos of Princess Charlotte the morning of her first day at the Willcocks Nursery School. The photo, which was taken by Charlotte's mother the Duchess of Cambridge, shows the youngster wrapped up in red Amaia kids Razorbil coat and a pink scarf as she smiles tentatively at the camera. 

34/60

In a second photo, Charlotte, who is wearing a red bow in her hair and is carrying a pink backpack, sits on some steps as she gives her mom an adorable grin. 

Photo: © Getty Images
35/60

Princess Charlotte waved to the crowds outside the Lindo Wing on 23 April 2018 as she went with her dad Prince William and brother Prince George to go and meet her baby brother Prince Louis for the first time. 

Photo: © Getty Images
36/60

Charlotte created an instantly iconic moment when she turned toward the press for an over-the-shoulder royal wave as they entered the building. 

prince-louis-and-princess-charlotte
37/60

To mark Princess Charlotte's third birthday, a sweet picture of the little girl and her baby brother Prince Louis was released. 

charlotte-george-running
Photo: © Getty Images
38/60

Princess Charlotte raced her brother Prince George as they raced around at a charity polo event in the summer of 2018.

princess-charlotte-baby
Photo: © Getty Images
39/60

The little royal is a natural with babies!

princess-charlotte-harry-meghan-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
40/60

Princess Charlotte posed on the steps of St George's Chapel with the rest of her family on the day of her uncle Prince Harry's wedding to the Duchess of Sussex. 

princess-charlotte-cheeky
Photo: © Getty Images
41/60

Princess Charlotte stuck her tongue out as she drove up to St George's Chapel to be a bridesmaid for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

charlotte-bridesmaid-harry-meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
42/60

Princess Charlotte once again showed off her royal wave as she held onto her mum's hand outside St George's Chapel for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding. 

princess-charlotte-louis-christening
Photo: © Getty Images
43/60

Charlotte looked adorable at her little brother's christening, dressed in a co-ordinating blue outfit.

princess-charlotte-louis-christening-photo
Photo: © Getty Images
44/60

Princess Charlotte comically told photographers that they weren't invited inside the church for Prince Louis' christening service. 

princess-charlotte-george-kate
Photo: © Getty Images
45/60

Charlotte laughed with delight as Kate tickled her. 

princess-charlotte-queen-wave
Photo: © Getty Images
46/60

Princess Charlotte sweetly copied the Queen as they co-ordinated with their royal waves.

princess-charlotte-trooping
Photo: © Getty Images
47/60

Princess Charlotte was having the time of her life as she stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018 for Trooping the Colour.

princess-charlotte-prince-george
Photo: © Getty Images
48/60

Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince George at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October 2018.

princess-charlotte-cousins
Photo: © Getty Images
49/60

Princess Charlotte posed with her royal cousins and brother George as they undertook their bridesmaid and pageboy duties for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

princess-charlotte-bridesmaid
Photo: © Getty Images
50/60

Charlotte looked adorable as she smiled on the steps at St George's Chapel. 

princess-charlotte-cousins-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
51/60

Charlotte with her oldest cousin Savannah Philips and soon-to-be school mate Maud Windsor. 

princess-charlotte-teddy-williams
Photo: © Getty Images
52/60

Princess Charlotte waved to the crowds with fellow bridesmaid Teddy Williams at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding. 

princess-charlotte-parents
Photo: © Getty Images
53/60

Princess Charlotte was pictured in the car with her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they went to the Queen's Christmas lunch in December 2018.

cambridge-kids-mia-tindall
54/60

Charlotte got a piggyback ride from mum Kate at the Burnham Horse Trials in April 2019. 

princess-charlotte-burnham
55/60

Princess Charlotte was having the time of her life at the Burnham Horse Trials in April, where she enjoyed going on funfair rides.

princess-charlotte-birthday-photo-anmer
56/60

One of Charlotte's birthday portraits for her fourth birthday showed the little girl running across the grounds at Anmer Hall. 

princess-charlotte-on-fourth-birthday
57/60

In another birthday portrait to mark Charlotte turning four, the young royal posed on the gate in the grounds of Anmer Hall. 

princess-charlotte-on-fourth-birthday-in-dress
58/60

Princess Charlotte posed in the grounds of Kensington Palace for her fourth birthday portrait, taken by mum Kate. 

princess-charlotte-kate-middleton-garden
59/60

Princess Charlotte posed on the rope swing, replicating the pose her mum Kate did just the day before while visiting the Back to Nature garden. Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge. 

princess-charlotte-prince-george-garden
60/60

Princess Charlotte chatted away to Prince George as they dipped their feet in the stream at the Back to Nature garden, co-designed by the Duchess of Cambridge. Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...