Every single photo of Princess Charlotte - from her first steps to famous royal wave

Princess Charlotte is just four years old, but she certainly knows how to steal the show! The young royal been pictured only a number of times during her childhood so far so that she can enjoy as normal a life as possible away from the public eye. On the times royal fans have seen her out, Charlotte has proved time and time again that she can make an entrance, and is already a pro at the royal wave. The little girl also enjoys pulling faces for the camera - just like her uncle Prince Harry when he was little.
Charlotte is the only girl out of her siblings, and it seems like she has her brothers in line! In footage from the Cambridge family's visit to the Duchess of Cambridge's Back to Nature garden, the little girl was heard telling Geroge to "come quick" while helping younger brother Prince Louis by holding his hand. While Charlotte and her siblings aren't seen out all the time, their proud parents often talk about their children. From what we know of the little Princess, she loves dancing, helping to make dinner and the colour pink - just like any other four year old!
Take a look through all the photos of Princess Charlotte throughout the years, from the very first time she was introduced to the world outside the Lindo Wing, to her fourth birthday portraits.