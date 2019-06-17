Best photos of Kate Middleton's reunion with Queen Maxima and Queen Letizia at Order of the Garter service

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a special reunion with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Queen Letizia of Spain as the royals attended the Order of the Garter service in Windsor on Monday. The stylish trio were supporting their husbands, who are members of the Order – William as a senior British royal, and King Willem-Alexander and King Felipe as Knights of the Garter. Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Queen to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served her personally.
Kate looked incredibly stylish for the event, wearing a white Catherine Walker coat and a hat by Lock & Co, while Maxima was stunning in a blush pink dress that featured a belt and cape. Letizia showed off her sartorial prowess in a silk grey and white shift dress and black fascinator.
Let's take a look at the best photos from the Order of the Garter service…