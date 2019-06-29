Meghan Markle makes rare post-baby outing to attend baseball game - LIVE UPDATES

Meghan hugged Red Sox's Mookie Betts after he told the Duchess that they are distant relatives. According to The Boston Globe, their ancestors are from the same part of Alabama.
Mookie began telling Meghan about his family, saying, "my great, great, great...." before the Duchess broke in jokingly, adding, "great, great, great..."
Mookie gave up trying to explain and said, laughing, "We're family somehow!"
Players around them cheered and Harry asked, "does anyone else here want to claim to be family?"