10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Meghan Markle makes rare post-baby outing to attend baseball game - LIVE UPDATES

Meghan Markle to make rare appearance in London today - details
Photo: © PA
The Duchess of Sussex made a rare post-baby outing on Saturday to accompany her husband Prince Harry to the Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees baseball game at the London Stadium in support of the Invictus Games Foundation.

Meghan, who has quietly been enjoying her maternity leave with her baby boy Archie, looked gorgeous in a Stella McCartney black dress and Aquazzura Deneuve ballet flats in black suede. Harry, meanwhile, proudly wore his Invictus Games polo.

The new mum has only made a handful of public appearances since giving birth to Archie on 6 May, but was no doubt delighted to show her support for Harry and his charity this weekend. As an American, MLB has a major appeal for Meghan.

Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan hugged Red Sox's Mookie Betts after he told the Duchess that they are distant relatives. According to The Boston Globe, their ancestors are from the same part of Alabama.

Mookie began telling Meghan about his family, saying, "my great, great, great...." before the Duchess broke in jokingly, adding, "great, great, great..." 

Mookie gave up trying to explain and said, laughing, "We're family somehow!" 

Players around them cheered and Harry asked, "does anyone else here want to claim to be family?"

Photo: © Getty Images
The couple were greeted with a huge round of applause as they entered the Red Sox changing rooms. They later posed for a group picture.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess looked delighted when gifted a cute babygrow and a mini bat for her son Archie.

Photo: © PA
Prince Harry and Meghan also posed with the New York Yankees team.

Photo: © PA
Meghan couldn't help but laugh when the New York Yankees team gifted baby Archie the most adorable mini jersey.

Photo: © PA
The royal couple seemed very happy on their rare outing together.

Photo: © PA
After meeting both teams, the couple moved across to a reception of Invictus athletes where the couple met adorable nine-month old Raphaella, who was making a lot of noise.

Her mother, Bianca Rainbow-Jones, later revealed that Harry had confessed they had had "a sleepless night."

Bianca was there to support her husband, Nathan Jones, who is in the Air Force.

Photo: © PA
Harry and Meghan took to the field to observe the ceremonial opening pitch.

Photo: © PA
The pair posed with members of the Invictus Games Foundation, two of which threw the inaugural first pitch. Meghan had revealed earlier that she was relieved not to have been asked to do it.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

